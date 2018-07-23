SALEM, Ore. — Laughter bounces off the walls inside a Salem home. They’re the sounds of love and family.

It's what Kelley and her husband Will Goodwin are holding onto these days.

“It was just a few months ago that I found out I had cancer again,” said Kelley Goodwin.

Goodwin said it's a soft tissue sarcoma and it’s terminal. Doctors have discovered between four to five tumors in her abdomen. One of them extends from around her belly button all the way back to her tailbone. It's the largest.

“I can actually feel the tumor over here,” she said as she pressed her fingers to her abdomen. “It's like the size of a baby.”

The most recent development is part of the string of health issues she's dealt with throughout her life.

“I was born with a heart condition and that was fixed when I was four. And when I was 12 I found out I had leukemia,” Goodwin said.

Doctors told her the leukemia meant she would not be able to have kids. Years later in 2014, she had another shock.

“I hadn't even thought about cancer since I was a kid,” she said.

Cancer showed up again. This time, she said doctors diagnosed her with leiomyosarcoma (LMS). Goodwin had to get a hysterectomy.

“During this same time frame this is all going on we're getting ready to make our twins via surrogacy,” explained Goodwin.

The twins, Elizabeth and Victoria, came and the cancer went. The Goodwin’s dream to have a family came true.

Kelley thought she was in the clear and the family decided to expand. Three little girls came into the world again via surrogacy. The triplets, named Gwendolyn, Katheryn, and Kaitlyn.

The Statesman Journal wrote an article featuring the Goodwins in late 2017, after they had their kids through a surrogate.

Then in May, Kelley started feeling pain in her abdomen.

“A week goes by, it still doesn't feel right. It feels weird. I don't know what's going on,” she said.

It turned out be the aggressive form of cancer she’s dealing with now. She said it doesn’t respond well to chemotherapy. Now she and her family are living day to day, unsure of the future.

“Trying to keep a good attitude,” said Goodwin. “I know where I'm going. I just worry about him, my husband with all these kids,” she sighed.

She and her husband first met when they were in 5th grade. The two are high school sweethearts. They just celebrated their 20-year anniversary.

“Kelley's amazing. She continues to be amazing,” said her husband, Will Goodwin. “We're gonna make it. We're gonna be okay.”

Goodwin said she knows miracles happen, and she's hoping for one now.

Still they're trying to be prepared. Family photos have been taken and a video made for their five little girls. Goodwin’s message is simple.

“That I love them a lot and I didn't choose this to happen of course. It's just something that happens. Life, it was never guaranteed that life was gonna be easy. Life, it is what it is. You just do what you can do with the time you have here,” said Goodwin.

Right now the family is relying heavily on their faith.

They say knowing countless people around the world are praying for them is giving them strength through the unimaginably hard time.

One of Goodwin’s friends started a GoFundMe to help pay for childcare and anything insurance doesn't cover.

While doctors say Goodwin’s cancer is terminal, she said she has no idea how long she has. It could be months. It could be years. For now she's still feeling good. So she’s taking the opportunity to spend quality time with her little girls and husband.

She said she wanted to tell her story to hopefully inspire people to never give up and always hold on to hope.

© 2018 KGW