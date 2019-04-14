A man died in a car accident involving a motorcycle Saturday evening.

According to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office release, 26, Quinderus Denard Hines was driving a a blue Chevy Impala when he crossed over Eisenhower Pkwy to Laveta Drive.

Hines pulled out in front of a Kawasaki ZX12R motorcycle driven by 54, Anthony Wayne Neal.

The vehicles collided.

Neal was taken to the Navicent Health Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Charges for Hines are the pending based on the investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.