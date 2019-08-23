JACKSON, Ga. — Several students were sickened after eating candy, suspected to be laced with a THC derivative, according to the Butts County School District.

Interim Superintendent Todd Simpson confirmed to 11Alive that as many as 25 students ingested the candy at Henderson Middle School on Friday. The school is located off George Tate Drive in Jackson, Ga.

The district said parents of all children who ingested this substance have been notified. They are working with the Butts County School District, the Butts County Sheriff's Office, the Jackson Police Department and fire and EMS.

One student was transported by ambulance to an area hospital in good condition.

"We are working diligently alongside our public safety partners to collect the substance and provide treatment to the students who were affected," the school district said.

They said they took precautions to restrict movement on the campus and are providing additional supervision if any of the students need assistance.

"We are confident we have the support on hand to assist us with finishing out the school day as normally as possible," the district said.

Butts County Sheriff Gary Long said the edibles appear to look like a fruity pebble - with a hard texture.

"If you find this substance in your child's possession, please contact 911 immediately so we are able to retrieve it," Sheriff Long said.

THC is the "main psychoactive ingredient" in cannabis, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health.

In February, more than two dozen students at Sandtown Middle School in Fulton County school were taken to local hospitals after eating snacks and candy on Valentine's Day.

