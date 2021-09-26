Moyers, 29, died at UF Health in Jacksonville where he was being treated after being shot in the face and back, according to the sheriff’s office.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers has died after being shot twice during a traffic stop Friday morning.

Sheriff Bill Leeper confirmed the news Sunday afternoon.

“It is with great sadness that I announce Deputy Josh Moyers has passed away this afternoon, September 26, 2021 at 2:19 PM at UF health in Jacksonville. Please keep Josh’s family and fiancé in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this terrible tragedy," Leeper said.

Moyers, 29, died at UF Health in Jacksonville where he was being treated after being shot in the face and back, according to the sheriff’s office.

The shooting happened following a traffic stop around 2:30 a.m. near Micker Street in the Callahan area of US 301.

During a news conference Saturday, Leeper said that Moyers was not expected to survive and that Moyers' family was in the process of finding recipients for his organs.

"I want to thank all the doctors and medical personnel at UF Health Jacksonville. They've done a tremendous job, they're some of the best of the best," Leeper said. "There was just nothing they could do for Josh."

Authorities believe 35-year-old Patrick McDowell, a former Marine from Jacksonville, is responsible for shooting Moyers. He is still on the run and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Moyers received the ABCD Award for going above and beyond the call of duty in a narcotics case, according to the sheriff's office. He graduated from St. Johns River State College and is a 2010 graduate of Hilliard Middle-Senior High School.

Family and friends have created a GoFundMe to help support Moyers' fiancée during this challenging time. You can click here if you would like to donate.

A procession was held Sunday evening at UF Health to honor Deputy Moyers.

A procession was held Sunday evening at UF Health to honor Deputy Moyers.

