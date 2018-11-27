NEW YORK – Police say a car attempting to parallel park on a New York City street went into a crowd of pedestrians.

The Fire Department says one person has been killed and five others are being evaluated for injuries.

Authorities say it happened shortly before 7 p.m. Monday on Canal Street near Forsyth Street in lower Manhattan.

The exact circumstances are being investigated. The Fire Department had no details on the severity of the injuries or any information on those involved.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com