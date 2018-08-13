15 things on Amazon that lazy people absolutely need in their lives

C-color / SipCaddy

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.

We get it—life is hard. Sometimes even completing the most mundane tasks can be a struggle. We've all had those times when you can’t be bothered to put real effort into cooking or completing daily chores seems like too much work. Thankfully, people have come up with a ton of products that make our lazy lives a little bit easier.

Not only are these things genius, but they’re also highly rated and reviewed on Amazon. We sifted through the thousands of products designed for the lazy because we know you want to but just won't get around to it. And we found some of the best-selling products for when you just can’t even.

1. A mug that stirs cream into your coffee

Chuzy Chef Self Stirring Coffee Mug

Chuzy Chef

During the grogginess of the morning, even stirring your coffee can seem like too much. But this self-stirring coffee mug takes care of the problem by stirring your cream into your coffee with the push of a button. Plus, it’s easy to hand wash and saves you from dirtying a spoon, and reviewers say it makes for a fun gag gift.

Get the Chuzy Chef Self Stirring Coffee Mug for $6.99

2. A table so you can do work from your bed

C-color Adjustable Laptop Bed Table

C-color

Whether you’re trying to do work or watching Netflix in bed, straining your neck and constantly switching positions to be comfy and have a good view can make the experience uncomfortable. But a small laptop table can transform your bed into a workstation or mini entertainment center, allowing you to easily get to the grind or binge TV in total comfort. This one is easy to adjust, has two built-in cooling fans, and doesn’t require any assembly.

Get the C-color Adjustable Laptop Bed Table for $37.99

3. A microwave cooker for a lazy dinner

Microwave Food Cookers

Fasta Pasta / Chef Buddy

Take your microwaveable meal to the next level with fancy microwave cookers that can make pasta, bacon, eggs, and more in a few minutes. They’re perfect for those nights when you don’t want to wait for takeout, but you also don’t feel like whipping out the pots and pans. You just have to be OK with the fact that the food isn't going to taste like it came from a 5-star restaurant.

4. An easy way to make grilled cheese in your toaster

ekSel Non Stick Reusable Toaster Bags

ekSel

It can be pretty tricky to make the perfect grilled cheese. The bread is always too burnt or the cheese isn’t melted enough or something else goes wrong. For those times when you want a grilled cheese but don’t want to do any work, try out these reusable toaster bags. We tried them out for ourselves and it sort of worked. The outcome may not be perfect, but it’s way easier than actually trying to grill your sandwich on a fry pan and makes way fewer dishes.

Get the ekSel Non Stick Reusable Toaster Bags for $10.99

5. A smart speaker so you don't have to lift a finger

Amazon Echo

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Alexa isn’t just good at answering the random questions you have. She can also order things off Amazon, give you weather updates, and catch you up on the news—all you need to do is talk to her. This model is a great option because it can hear you from a distance, so you can shout from one room to the next and be even lazier.

Get the Echo (2nd Generation) for $99.99

6. A food chopper for the hard stuff

Mueller Austria Onion Chopper Pro

Mueller Austria

Chopping onions is the worst. It’s quite difficult to dice them to the perfect size and you find yourself crying by the end of it—literally. This well-reviewed chopper on Amazon is an absolute win for lazy people. It easily chops up onions and other vegetables, saving you time and a few tears, and it's completely dishwasher safe so you don't have to deal with cleanup either.

Get the Mueller Austria Onion Chopper Pro for $22.97

7. A robot vacuum to do your dirty work

iLife A4s

iLife

Vacuuming sucks (pun intended), but not cleaning frequently enough leaves an embarrassing layer of filth on your floors. Thankfully, robot vacuums exist and will keep things tidy while you do more important things like watching Netflix. The iLife A4s is the best affordable one we’ve ever tested because even though it takes a lengthy two hours to clean a room, it picks up as much dirt as models that are twice as expensive.

Get the iLife A4s for $171.99

8. Smart bulbs for when the light switch is out of reach

Philips Hue White Equivalent Dimmable LED Smart Bulb

Philips

When you’re all snuggled up in bed, the last thing you want to do is get up to turn off the lights. It’s a serious burden we have to face every day. Instead of getting your lazy butt out of bed, you should get a set of smart bulbs. Philips Hue makes the best smart bulbs we’ve ever tested, and you can take your laziness a step further by asking Alexa to turn off your lights too. They screw right into your existing light fixtures, and setup is pretty minimal, but it’s well worth it for the comfort of turning off lights from your phone or with your voice.

9. Smart plugs to turn off everything else

iDevices Switch

Reviewed / Ben Keough

If you’re too lazy to deal with installing smart bulbs, you can make the appliances you already own a little more tech savvy with smart plugs. These helpful gadgets let you turn your other devices on and off through your phone, allowing you to control things like lights, coffee makers, your Instant Pot, and more without getting up. These ones from iDevices are our favorite smart plugs because they offer in-depth energy monitoring and connect easily with Amazon Alexa and Apple HomeKit for voice control. Plus, they’re an inexpensive way to upgrade your home.

Get the iDevices Switch for $29.95

10. A Keurig for the easiest cup of coffee

Keurig

Keurig

Let’s be honest: Most of us can’t properly brew a pot of coffee and most lazy people can’t be bothered to. The Keurig is one of my favorite kitchen gadgets because it easily brews a single cup of coffee in less than a minute. There’s no figuring out the perfect ratio of coffee grounds to water or waiting for a whole pot to brew. It might not be the best cup of coffee out there, but it certainly saves time.

Get the Keurig K575 for $169.61

11. The quickest way to slice a bagel

Lifetime Brands Hoan Bagel Guillotine Slicer

Lifetime Brands

Even if you’re not lazy per se, you probably want to invest in this bagel guillotine. Cutting a bagel perfectly in half can be difficult (not to mention dangerous), but this handy gadget manages to do it in one fell swoop. Reviewers love how easy it is to use and how much safer their hands are in the process, but it may smoosh softer bagels a bit.

Get the Lifetime Brands Hoan Bagel Guillotine Slicer for $19.99

12. A better strainer for your pasta

Kitchen Gizmo Snap 'N Strain Strainer

Kitchen Gizmo

Pasta is the ultimate lazy meal. You just drop it into a pot of boiling water and in about eight minutes, you have a basic meal. The only major difficulty is having to pour it out of the pot and into colander just to put it back in the pot to add sauce or butter. This fancy strainer snaps onto your pot, cutting out the middleman and saving you an extra step.

Get the Kitchen Gizmo Snap 'N Strain Strainer for $11.99

13. The best way to relax with wine

SipCaddy Bath & Shower Portable Cupholder

SipCaddy

Baths are a great way to relax. But want to know what’s better? Taking a bath while enjoying a glass of wine. So you don’t end up spilling (or dropping!) your glass, you should probably invest in this cup holder that suctions to your bathtub or shower. Reviewers agree that it stays in place, so you don’t have to worry about losing a precious drop.

Get the SipCaddy Bath & Shower Portable Cupholder for $13.95

14. An easy way to prep breakfast

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker

Dash

Waiting for eggs to hard boil can be time-consuming and infuriating. If you're not paying careful attention to your stove and your timer, you risk overboiling them. This egg cooker from Dash is a fan favorite and can hard boil, poach, and scramble your eggs with ease. One of our editors loves this thing because she no longer screws up hard boiled eggs, and it frees up space on her stove, so she can cook the rest of her meal with ease.

Get the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker for $19.99

15. The ultimate cooking device for lazy people

Instant Pot

Instant Pot

The Instant Pot has become a cult-favorite cooking device, and with good reason. It has all the functions of a pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, and more, meaning you can cook basically anything in it—and fast. It’s perfect for those nights when you want to throw together a quick meal or don’t want to be hovering over the stove for at least 30 minutes.

Get the Instant Pot DUO 6 Qt 7-in-1 for $99.95

Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but may change over time.

See the grilled cheese toaster bags in action:

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com