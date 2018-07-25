Among the Republicans vying for the party's Senate nomination, Martha McSally has the most to prove in establishing her Trump bona fides.

PHOENIX – It's July and Theresa Ratti already knows some of the political ads on TV by heart, not that she's happy about it.

The 57-year-old independent Arizona voter from Mesa is trying — and losing — in her bid to avoid overdosing on political ads.

"They are over the top at this point," she said. "We’re not even into the big race and (Democratic Senate candidate Kyrsten Sinema) is spending all this money on TV time, and it’s like, jeez, what the heck? Why are you starting so early?"

The advertising arms race is intensifying across the country as the nation girds for midterm elections in November that could change control of the Senate and House of Representatives from the Republicans to the Democrats.

Both sides are spending aggressively to control their fate, and Arizona is expected to figure prominently in the battle over the Senate. With Republican Sen. Jeff Flake's impending retirement, Democrats are hoping to win their first Senate race in Arizona in 30 years.

As a result, voters like Raymond Spatti, 79, of Payson, can't escape the noise. And he's not particularly happy about it.

Spatti, a registered independent, said he is turned off by ads that distort candidates' more nuanced views on issues. He sees the political ads every night, while flipping in between news shows on CNN, MSNBC and FOX News.

"These distortions are what reduce the credibly of right-wing and left-wing politicians," he said Tuesday. "They just don’t stay on topic and try to address them rationally. They believe that by constantly deluging people with lies, people will believe them."

No matter how hard they try, Arizona voters will find it impossible to escape the round-the-clock run of political ads this election cycle, from Tucson to Flagstaff. The political ads will play in between day-time talk shows, sports coverage and news and satire. They will even play on the radio, during the work-time commute.

Sinema, the front-runner to win the Democratic nomination for the Senate race, had spent $2.7 million to run 6,200 TV ads from April through mid-July, according to estimates by Kantar Media/CMAG, a firm that tracks multimedia advertising.

The Republican front-runner, Martha McSally, had spent or reserved nearly $300,000 through mid-July, but her campaign has also received $579,000 in TV help from One Nation, a Virginia-based group with ties to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Karl Rove, former President George W. Bush's political strategist.

National Democrats will frame the election as Sinema vs. Trump, irrespective of how Sinema would prefer to frame it.

By comparison, in July 2016, Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, who was then in the midst of what some viewed as his most perilous re-election bid yet, had spent $927,000 and received another $1 million in help from GOP-allied groups.

His Democratic opponent that year, Ann Kirkpatrick, had spent $48,000.

Here's how the Senate advertising picture looks so far in Arizona:

Most of Sinema's ads have featured messages on health care or veterans affairs, the Kantar data shows. That's in line with the Democratic Party's heavy emphasis this year on health care nationally and combined with veterans issues, a signature priority for Sinema since she joined the House in 2013.

By contrast, the GOP ads carried a smattering of messages, ranging from reining in illegal immigration, supporting President Donald Trump and stressing public safety and combating opioid drugs.

Sinema has focused most of her advertising, 78 percent of it, on broadcast stations, Kantar found.

McSally, however, has reserved 96 percent of her ads for cable stations.

One Nation has put about 65 percent of its ads on regular broadcast stations. Its ads have jointly touted McSally and U.S. Rep. David Schweikert, a Republican facing a tougher re-election campaign this year.

Expect the TV barrage to continue in the fall. The National Republican Senatorial Committee and DefendArizona, a GOP-aligned group mainly funded by wealthy Arizonans, have already reserved more than $5 million in air time.

In spite of the big spending, the ads haven't reached voters like David Ryan, a Republican from north Phoenix, or Nuvia Enriquez, an independent voter from central Phoenix.

Neither watches a lot of TV. Both rely on newspapers to stay up-to-date on political news.

“I try to stay issue focused on what I read and not what’s on TV,” said Ryan, 60, a technology consultant. “I don’t go down conspiracy rat holes — I stay focused on what the issues."

And those attack ads? They have the opposite effect on him.

“If someone has to attack someone personally, that doesn’t help inform me of what they stand for,” he said. “I look for people with positive messages and people who can actually talk about issues.

Enriquez, who watches streaming video over traditional television at her central Phoenix home, said she wouldn't necessarily even know there's a campaign if it wasn't for all of the political signs blanketing street corners. The publication that she works for sometimes runs information about candidates and issues, she said.

But when it comes to targeting her as a voter?

"I haven't really seen that many thrown at me," she said.

