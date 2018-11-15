Passengers flying on an Air France flight from Paris to Shanghai Sunday were stranded in Siberia for three days due to plane malfunctions, according to French wire service Agence France-Presse and The Independent.

Flight AF116, carrying 282 passengers, was set to land in Shanghai until flight crew noticed smoke and a strange smell coming from the Boeing 777, leading the pilot to divert the plane to Irkutsk, Russia.

The passengers were put up in a hotel near near the airport, the news sites reported. The Moscow Times reports the travelers were "consistently accompanied by police and are not allowed to leave hotel premises" as they did not have Russian visas.

In a statement to The Independent, the airline says a second aircraft was sent to Irkutsk "due to the impossibility of completing the repair work within a short timeframe." Upon arrival, however, the back-up plane also experienced a technical issue, leaving it unable to transport the group to their destination.

A third planed finally took the passengers on the final three-and-a-half-hour leg of the trip, arriving in China 68 hours behind schedule, the site reports.

USA TODAY has reached out to Air France for comment.

