GREENSBORO, N.C. — Five children were killed over the weekend from injuries sustained during a fire in a North Carolina apartment.

Five children and an adult were pulled from the burning building in Greensboro, N.C., early Saturday morning. Two children died Saturday night, while three others died Sunday, said a spokesperson for Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

The adult was treated and released from the hospital.

All the children were refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to the North Carolina African Services Coalition.

Greensboro Assistant Fire Chief Dwayne Church said in a news release Monday the children ranged in age from 18 months to 9 years-old. Their names have not been released.

It took Greensboro firefighters 25 minutes to extinguish the flames around 4 a.m. Saturday. Church said a news conference is scheduled for Monday afternoon to discuss the fire's cause.

A refugee family from the Democratic Republic of Congo came to Greensboro for a better life. But this Mother’s Day, they are mourning the loss of their 5 children who died from this apartment fire. The family Pastor says the children were all under 8 years old. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/UaGHUmrGeZ — Jessica Mensch (@Jessmensch) May 13, 2018

Friends and neighbors of the family say they're heartbroken over this tragedy.

"To see how another man, another parent like me was crying, for the babies, I was feeling so bad," said Louis Pasteur Mashengo. "We give birth to our kids so that one day they can bury us, we don't give birth to our kids so we can bury them."

Church said he doesn't know whether there were working smoke detectors in the home.

