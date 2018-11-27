If you thought you were a self certified foodie, think again – sorry to burst your bubble, but these dogs are probably bigger foodies than you.

Some dog parents decided to start social media accounts for their pups, but not just any old Instagram account. Foodie accounts. Yes, as if dogs weren't already everything, they are now foodies, too.

Check out these five dog foodie Instagram accounts below, and maybe you'll learn how to be a better foodie.

Popeye the Foodie

Popeye does brunches better than any Instagram influencer we know ... and lunches, and coffees and just about anything else food-related. This pup is a rescue and accompanies his parents on practically every food date from sushi to ice cream. It's probably best if the rest of the Instagram "influencers," just retired already because Popeye's already won this social media thing.

Bruce the Frenchie

Bruce the Frenchie is showing millennials the right way to do avocado toast – and just about everything else. Bruce got started in the foodie business because he's a legacy foodie. His mom is a self-proclaimed foodie and so naturally, he loved food, too. Bruce's favorite restaurant? Puesto, a Mexican food restaurant in California.

Lennon Yorkie

Lennon the Yorkie is clearly the biggest Taco Tuesday enthusiast of all. His bio states that he's Dallas' Littlest Foodie, but size doesn't matter here. He's been to basically all of Dallas' hottest restaurants from Toasted Coffee + Kitchen, where he received royal treatment with an air-conditioned patio, to LemonShark Poke.

Neil Patrick Harris Sims-McCoy

Neil Patrick is a foodie and the biggest coffee snob. He's been to too many New York coffee shops to count and he even dressed up as a bag of coffee on Halloween.

Noodles the Frenchie

He's named after a food, how much more of a foodie can you get? Noodles believes that NYFW stands for New York Food Week, which, let's be real, it definitely should. He's a fan of noodles, ice cream and acai bowls.

