A man told deputies he saw what seemed to be a teenage boy struggling to stay above waters of a pond Wednesday near Orlando. As Eric Wolfe ran to call 911, he said he heard the teen shout: "It bit me!"

Wolf recalled contacting dispatch while keeping his eyes trained on the teenager. "And he went underwater," Wolfe told station WKMG, "and didn't come up."

Thursday morning, the Orange County Sheriff's Office learned of a woman's body found in the same retention pond at around 6:30 a.m., according to station WTSP. A statement from the office later stated the body showed no signs of damage, nor marks "from alligators or other wildlife."

A marine unit found the woman's body floating some 50 yards offshore, Jeff Williamson, a sheriff's office spokesman, told the WKMG. Clothing, perhaps hers, lay on the shore, he said, and she appeared to be in her late teens or early 20s.

Williamson said that the woman may have been homeless, though no missing persons reports for the area had been issued, per WTSP. According to ABC News, no teens have been reported missing in the area, either.

Alligators have moved into the pond over the course of years, neighbors told WKMG, with Wolfe numbering them at about four, including "an 8-foot alligator" that usually lurked in the part of the pond where he says he saw the teenage boy.

His concerns aren't unfounded: Alligators are currently on the rebound along with other large predators such as mountain lions and sharks, all of whom are slowly returning to former habitats to find humans there, too, according to a study published this week in Current Biology.

That means alligator sightings — and possible attacks, such as the one that ended a 2-year-old's life near a Disney resort in 2016 — are no longer "an outlier or short-term blip," as Duke University's Brian Silliman, that study's lead author, said.

"It's the old norm, the way it used to be before we pushed these species onto their last legs in hard-to-reach refuges," he said. "Now, they are returning."

