12. Drinking too much "The norm is the more you drink the more you eat," Cox said. "After one or two alcoholic beverages, you don't have the same sense of self-control and tend to overeat while you are still drinking." The body metabolizes alcohol before food because it is a toxin and the body wants to get rid of it, Fitzgerald added. "When this happens, fat oxidation stops and the metabolism of everything we're eating slows down, which can contribute to weight gain over time." ALSO READ: Least Fashionable Cities in America

Alcohol causes 88,000 deaths in the United States yearly, and health officials aren't sure what to do. Also on Monday: A Colorado dad who killed his family got life in prison, while President Donald Trump's rapid placement of judges looked ready to slow.

America has a drinking problem. How do we get help?

Fixing America's drinking problem won't be easy, experts say. Why? Unlike smoking, drinking is still socially acceptable. And business-friendly lawmakers want to support local alcohol industries, making new laws a challenge. "We need to stop accepting that there isn't anything we can do about it," said David Jernigan, a Boston University public health professor who has researched alcohol for 30 years. Among ideas that have worked: raising taxes, restricting sales, upping treatment availability and teaching kids how to cope with stress and trauma without booze.

Can you cook a turkey in a microwave? Millennials are asking

When it comes to Thanksgiving, microwaves are usually reserved for the leftovers. But many people are playing a fun prank on their parents by asking them how to cook a 25-pound turkey in the microwave, then sharing reactions. The responses so far? Priceless. Interestingly enough, you can indeed cook a whole turkey in the microwave. You just need a bird small enough to fit inside.

No parole— ever— for a ‘heartless monster’

A judge sentenced Christopher Watts, a suburban Denver dad, to three consecutive life terms in prison and 84 additional years Monday for the murders of his pregnant wife and two daughters. In Colorado, those with a life sentence are not eligible for parole. Watts, 33, strangled his wife, Shanann Watts, 34, before smothering daughters Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, and disposing of their bodies in an oilfield. The motive, per Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke: Watts' wanted a new life with his girlfriend. Watts was arrested Aug. 15, one day after he pleaded for his family to come home in an emotional TV interview. "Prison is too good for you," Shanann Watts' dad, Frank Rzucek, said at the hearing.

Trump's flood of judges may become a trickle

Federal circuit courts field 50,000 cases a year. The Supreme Court, by comparison, handles about 70. That's why President Trump has appointed regional judges at a record clip — 29 so far, more than one per month in office. And those moves could reshape issues such as gun control, affirmative action and religious freedom. But the appointments some call Trump's crowning achievement may slow down during his third year. Why? Liberal judges aren't retiring, leaving fewer vacancies. And with Trump as president, one conservative group says, those judges may not want to budge.

Not everyone loves that new car smell

Ford Motor Co. filed a patent application for a process to remove the new-car smell from purchased vehicles. Blame globalization: Consumers in China say they hate the new-car smell. And since China is the largest car market in the world, automakers have noticed. They “place unpleasant smells ahead of engine performance or safety as their top reason for not buying a new car," according to Quartz. Americans seem to like it, though.

