Allegiant Air revealed plans for 10 new nonstop routes and a major expansion in Sarasota, Florida.

Nine of the 10 new routes are to the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, where Allegiant’s roster of nonstop destinations will jump from three to 12.

“With this addition, Allegiant will offer the most nonstop routes of any carrier to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport,” Drew Wells, Allegiant’s vice president of planning and revenue, says in a statement.

Allegiant also is adding one new nonstop route that will connect New Orleans and Louisville, Kentucky.

Allegiant says that all nine of the new Sarasota routes will operate year-round. The New Orleans-Louisville route will be seasonal.

Scroll down for details on all 10 of the new routes.

Sarasota-Asheville, North Carolina

Begins Feb. 22; two flights a week.

Sarasota-Baltimore/Washington (BWI)

Begins Feb. 22; two flights a week.

Sarasota-Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Begins April 3; two flights a week.

Sarasota-Syracuse, New York

Begins April 3; two flights a week.

Sarasota-Cleveland

Begins April 4; two flights a week.

