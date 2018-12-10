Amazon confirmed Tuesday it will divide its much-anticipated second headquarters into two locations: Crystal City, an urban neighborhood in Arlington, Va., outside of Washington, D.C., and Long Island City in Queens, N.Y.

The decision ends a fierce competition in which hundreds of U.S. cities clamored to host HQ2.

The Seattle-based online retail giant promised 50,000 high-paying jobs and $5 billion in investment. Each site will get approximately half of that.

Now that the choice has been made, what can the new sites expect? A look at Amazon's dizzying growth in Seattle and across the U.S. may provide clues.

In the space of nearly 10 years, Amazon has built, leased or planned enough office space to fill the equivalent of nearly five Empire State buildings.

Amazon has also rapidly expanded its network of fulfillment centers — warehouses and sorting and shipping centers that send online orders to customers — to span the country.

Amazon is also adding 30 brick-and-mortar stores — bookstores, convenience Go stores, and Amazon 4-star stores that sell the retailer's most-popular items — across the U.S.

In step with its physical expansion and 2017 purchase of upscale grocery chain Whole Foods, Amazon's employee numbers have soared.

Amazon asked for proposals on Sept. 7, setting off a scramble among cities that lasted more than a year.

