ARLINGTON, Va. – Police issued an Amber Alert Thursday for a 12-year-old girl who was abducted from an airport in the Washington, D.C., area.

Virginia State Police believe JinJing Ma is in extreme danger. She was last seen Thursday leaving Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport around 8 a.m. ET. She was in the United States as part of a tour group from China, police said.

According to police, JinJing received her passport just prior to checking in and left her group. She met up with an unknown middle-aged Asian female, who helped her change her clothes. They then walked together to the arrivals area of the airport and disappeared out of camera view.

JinJing is described as an Asian female, 4’11” tall, weighing 90 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a black jacket.

Police said JinJing was taken by an unknown Asian woman, approximately 40 years old, with black hair, who was seen wearing a black dress.

Both were seen possibly entering a white Infinity QX70, a 2016 or 2018 model, with unknown New York tags. Police believe a male subject was driving the car.

