American Airlines is tweaking what’s needed for some flyers to earn elite status with the airline, though the changes will only affect top-tier customers.

Beginning next year, American will raise the spending threshold for frequent-flyers hoping to qualify for its Executive Platinum level. Customers will now need to accrue $15,000 in “elite qualifying dollars” (EQDs) in addition to flying 100,000 elite-qualifying miles (EQMs) to attain that status, which is American’s highest published tier. Currently, customers must fly 100,000 EQMs while earning $12,000 in EQDs. EQDs are essentially determined by a customer’s fare, minus taxes and certain fees.

American did not include changes for its other elite frequent-flyer tiers in Monday's announcement.

The move brings American in line with changes already put into place at Delta and United for their comparable frequent-flyer tiers.

In frequent-flyer parlance, EQMs refer to miles that count only toward earning elite status; they are separate from “redeemable" miles that customers collect and apply toward award travel.

At American, Delta and United, customers earn basic elite status after earning 25,000 EQMs and $3,000 in EQDs in a calendar year. The next levels are earned at 50,000 EQMs/$6,000 EQDs and at 75,000 EQMs/$9,000 in EQDs.

The highest published levels for the “big three” carriers now all require flyers to earn $15,000 EQDs in addition to the 100,000 EQMs (125,000 at Delta).

American also detailed several other changes that will affect its elite AAdvantage frequent-flier members.

Executive Platinum customers who crack the 100,000-mile EQM threshold already earn four "systemwide upgrades" (SWUs) that can be applied toward upgrades on any of American’s domestic or international flights. One SWU covers on person traveling one way. Two SWUs would need to be redeemed to cover a round-trip itinerary.

Now, American will give the option for additional SWUs each time a Executive Platinum customer clears EQM thresholds of 150,000, 200,000 and 250,000 miles. Alternatively, a customer can instead request 40,000 redeemable miles -- or the ability to “gift” Gold status (25,000 miles) to a friend or family member -- each time he or she clears the additional thresholds.

As for the SWUs, they’re especially popular for use on long-haul flights to Asia, Europe, Australia and South America. However, some American customers have grumbled they’re hard to use for confirmed seats and are instead cleared on a standby basis only after a customer gets to the gate on the day of the flight. In other words, that means many frequent-flyers using SWUs for long international flights often don’t know whether they’ll be in business or economy on routes that can top nine hours or more of flying time.

Elsewhere, American will change the way customers earn EQMs on certain fares. Fares on four of American’s joint-venture partners – British Airways, Iberia, Finnair and Japan Airlines – will now accrue EQMs at the same rate as on American’s own flights. That will result in a higher EQM earning rate on many of those partners’ flights, especially when the fare is booked in a premium cabin or in full-fare economy.

On the flipside, American is reducing the EQM earning rate on full-fare economy “Y” fares from 1.5 EQMs per mile to 1. American said it’s making that change “to ensure that our benefits are aligned with the value of the ticket purchased.”

