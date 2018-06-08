Alex Jones

"The Alex Jones Show" and other content produced by the far-right site Infowars has been removed from Apple, Facebook and Spotify.

Facebook said on Monday that four pages belonging to Jones were removed for violating the social network's policy against hate speech. Also on Monday, the entirety of hundreds of episodes of "The Alex Jones Show" had been removed from music streaming service Spotify.

Those takedowns came just hours after Apple late Sunday removed all episodes of the show hosted by Jones and four other Infowars-related podcasts from Apple's iTunes and Podcast apps.

The cumulative actions represent the largest efforts yet against Jones, a conspiracy theorist who most famously promoted the idea that the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting never happened and was staged. Several families affected by the shooting, and an FBI agent who responded to the attack, have sued Jones for defamation. He is seeking to have the cases dismissed.

However, Jones has lately been on the radar of social media and streaming services. Spotify removed several episodes of 'The Alex Jones Show' last week, citing violations of its policy against hateful speech. Online sentiment had been building against Spotify for days after subscribers found the episodes' listing on the service.

Earlier this month, Facebook faced criticism for Infowars' remaining on the social network, despite its crackdown on the spread of fabricated news. And, two weeks ago, YouTube removed four of Jones' videos from his channel on the video sharing site and suspended him from broadcasting live for 90 days saying the channel violated the company's graphic content policy.

Apple's move Sunday to remove five of six Infowars-related podcasts including "The Alex Jones Show" and "War Room" from its directories -- first reported by Buzzfeed News -- seemed to initiate a domino effect. "Apple does not tolerate hate speech, and we have clear guidelines that creators and developers must follow to ensure we provide a safe environment for all of our users," the company said in a statement.

"Podcasts that violate these guidelines are removed from our directory making them no longer searchable or available for download or streaming," Apple's statement said. "We believe in representing a wide range of views, so long as people are respectful to those with differing opinions.”

Links to "RealNews with David Knight" by Infowars remains on Apple's podcast apps.

Similarly, Facebook said it removed four of Jones' page for repeatedly posting content that included "hate speech that attacks or dehumanizes others," the network said in a post on its website.

After removing four videos, one each on four of Jones' pages -- the Alex Jones Channel Page, the Alex Jones Page, the InfoWars Page and the Infowars Nightly News Page -- violating "our hate speech and bullying policies, Facebook continued to get reports from users," it says.

Those pages were ultimately taken down for "glorifying violence, which violates our graphic violence policy, and using dehumanizing language to describe people who are transgender, Muslims and immigrants, which violates our hate speech policies," Facebook says. Jones was placed on a 30-day block "for his role in posting violating content to these pages," the company said.

Facebook said none of its actions was due to false news found on Infowars-related sites.

The cumulative actions by the tech companies were hailed by Infowars' detractors with one person applauding "a little courage shown by our tech titans. ... Its good to see companies step up when people so flagrantly propagate falsehoods."

Infowars has so far declined comment on the situation. But during his commentary show Monday morning on Infowars, host David Knight talked about the situation, saying, "So the censorship continues and it escalates."

And one of the site's editors Paul Joseph Watson addressed the action taken by Facebook in a post on Twitter saying, "this sets a chilling precedent for free speech. To all other conservative news outlets — you are next."

Also commenting on the situation was Wikileaks, tweeting that “the ability of Facebook to censor rival publishers is a global anti-trust problem, which along with San Francisco cultural imperialism reduces political diversity.”

