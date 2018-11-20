Apple hit the creativity theme hard recently when it launched the latest iPad Pro and MacBook Air at an event in Brooklyn. And creativity is at the very core of a brand new holiday ad from the company.

It takes the form of an inspirational animated sub-3-minute film released just ahead of Thanksgiving, and backed by a lovely original track from soulful 16-year old singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, titled “come out and play.”

The film carries the message to “Share Your Gifts,” but the freckled young woman at the center of it, appears too shy or insecure to do just that. We watch her go through the highs and lows of creative expression on her Mac.

I won’t give away the ending, which you can see for yourself, but it follows a tradition of Thanksgiving ads by Apple that tell an engaging story.

A year ago, when it was promoting then new AirPods, Apple’s annual holiday ad followed a young woman dancing to the Sam Smith tune “Sway” through snowy streets, before bumping into a male stranger with whom she resumed her dance.

Eilish created the song in the new ad with her producing partner and brother Finneas O’Connell in her parent’s home using a Mac and Logic Pro X recording studio software.

Apple chose to show off the holiday film for the first time Tuesday afternoon, at the just reopened Third Street Promenade Apple Store in Santa Monica, Calif., with a performance by Eilish and an interactive session with one of the film’s illustrators.

