Authorities in Argentina are examining a possible war crimes probe into Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as he takes part in his first foreign trip since the killing of writer Jamal Khashoggi and ahead of his appearance in Bueno Aires for an international summit with world leaders.

The potential investigation follows a complaint submitted late Monday by Human Rights Watch, a New York-based advocacy group, to Argentina's federal prosecutor.

It alleges the crown prince violated international law in connection with a Saudi-led military campaign in war-racked Yemen, the Arab world's poorest country. Prince Mohammed could face criminal liability for his role as Saudi defense minister, although Argentine media said it was unlikely authorities would take up a case against him and Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler would also likely be shielded by his diplomatic status.

Ariel Lijo, the federal judge handling the case, could not be reached for comment.

Still, the submission also highlights the crown prince's "possible complicity in serious allegations of torture and other ill-treatment of Saudi citizens," including Khashoggi, a U.S. resident and columnist for The Washington Post who was killed inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2 as he tried to collect marriage documents.

Saudi authorities initially denied any knowledge of Khashoggi’s death, then conceded he was killed in an operation aimed at bringing the writer back to the kingdom. Yet they also insisted the crown prince was not aware of any such operation, a position that has satisfied President Donald Trump despite assessments by U.S. intelligence and other experts who believe he must have known about it. After sanctioning 17 Saudi nationals linked to the killing, Trump said last week he would not take any further action, partly because of Saudi oil wealth and its multibillion-dollar purchases of U.S. arms.

Prince Mohammed embarked on his first foreign tour since Khashoggi's killing late last week when he visited Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, a close ally and reported mentor to the 33-year-old royal. Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates, is part of the Saudi-led coalition battling Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen. Over the weekend, the crown prince traveled to Bahrain, another country where Riyadh and Tehran have battled for influence. On Tuesday, he is expected in Tunisia, where protesters have called for his trip there to be cancelled amid the Khashoggi revelations.

When he attends the Group of 20 summit in Argentina on Friday, Prince Mohammed will come face to face with Trump as well as European leaders and Turkey’s president in what might amount to a kind of litmus test of his future status on the world stage.

"It’s really going to be about can you travel to the rest of Western capitals for the foreseeable future and expect to sort of shake people’s hands," H.A. Hellyer, a scholar at the Atlantic Council, told The Associated Press. "I’m not sure that that’s the case."

U.S. senators are meanwhile expected to vote this week on a measure to end U.S. military support for the Saudi-led military campaign in Yemen. The vote on the War Powers Resolution is likely to take place Wednesday or Thursday. And that too will be a test of congressional support for the U.S.-Saudi alliance post-Khashoggi.

Human Rights Watch submitted its complaint in Argentina because its constitution recognizes universal jurisdiction for war crimes and torture, a legacy of the country's military rule from 1976-1983 when thousands of regime opponents disappeared.

"Judicial authorities in the country are empowered to investigate and prosecute these crimes no matter where they were committed, and regardless of the nationality of the suspects or their victims," the group said in its petition. It noted that Argentina's criminal code "provides that any person can make a submission with judicial authorities in the country if they learn about, or are affected by, the commission of a crime."

It said that since 2015, the Saudi-led coalition has carried out "scores of indiscriminate and disproportionate airstrikes on civilians and civilian objects in Yemen, hitting homes, schools, hospitals, markets and mosques. Many of these attacks – if carried out with criminal intent – indicate possible war crimes. The coalition has also imposed and maintained a naval and air blockade on Yemen that has severely restricted the flow of food, fuel and medicine to civilians. Millions of civilians face hunger and disease."

The United Nations says about 14 million people in Yemen face starvation.

Kenneth Roth, Human Rights Watch's executive director, said a decision by Argentine officials to "move toward investigation would be a strong signal that even powerful officials like Mohammed bin Salman are not beyond the reach of the law."

