A screenshot of the Vista Grande High School Yearbook's Twitter account on May 12, 2018.

The Republic

An Arizona high school is facing public backlash after publishing its 2018 yearbook with a senior quote from a student who wrote: "The South will rise again."

The message was displayed under the student's photo.

Vista Grande High School apologized Friday for an "inappropriate Senior quote," saying in a Facebook post that it erased the quote from all yearbooks yet to be distributed.

The school estimates it distributed 10 percent of its yearbooks before learning of the quote.

"We are trying to correct all yearbooks," officials said in the post.

Any student who had a yearbook with the quote in it was encouraged to bring it to the bookstore for a correction.

"We apologize, as this in no way represents the view of Vista Grande High School," the post said.

Poston Butte High School's 2017 yearbook contains 15 to 20 quotes the district has deemed "inappropriate."

San Tan Valley & Queen Creek Daily PRSS/Special for azcentral.com

The student's father did not immediately respond to a request for comment over social media. The student is not being named because The Arizona Republic typically does not identify minors.

The school didn't say whether it was punishing the student in its post, and officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

The incident comes nearly a year after another Arizona high school apologized for publishing senior quotes it later deemed inappropriate.

At least 15 to 20 "inappropriate" quotes ran in the Poston Butte High School yearbook that was released last year, according to the Florence Unified School District.

More: Arizona high school apologizes for 'inappropriate quotes' in yearbook

More: Teen's Trump T-shirt censored in yearbook photo

The quotes said "I hate all of you" and "The past 4 years felt like prison" and referenced drugs, sex or other adult topics, such as, "If you have never thought about dropping out and becoming a stripper once, you're lying."

But many parents and students claimed the school, Poston Butte High School, overreacted to quotes they found funny.

Poston Butte officials offered full refunds or stickers to cover up the quotes. Vista Grande's post didn't say if refunds were available.

Though most people don't consider Arizona a participant in the American Civil War, Union and Confederate soldiers clashed in the territory, with the 1862 skirmish dubbed "The Battle of Picacho Pass" being the westernmost battle of the war.

Each year, a large group of volunteers heads to Picacho Peak State Park near Eloy to re-enact three Civil War battles, including The Battle of Picacho Pass.

Follow Perry Vandell on Twitter @PerryVandell

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com