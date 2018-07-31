A Boston University School of Medicine study found a link between air pollution and irregular menstrual cycles.

WASHINGTON – U.S. air quality has improved tremendously since the inception of the Clean Air Act nearly 50 years ago, including steep reductions over the past decade in sulfur dioxide and smog.

That's not just the pronouncement of environmental activists but Trump administration officials who Tuesday touted a new outlining substantial anti-pollution gains in a law critics of the president say he's trying to weaken.

The report indicates that six key pollutants – ground-level ozone (smog), particulate matter (soot or smoke), carbon monoxide, lead, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen dioxide – dropped by 73 percent between the Clean Air Act's adoption in 1970 to last year.

"These are remarkable achievements that should be recognized, celebrated, and replicated around the around the world," Acting EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler told reporters in a conference call. "A 73% reduction in any other social ill, such as crime, disease, or drug addition would lead the evening news."

Wheeler's praise comes at a time when the administration is under attack for steps its taken that environmental groups and public health advocates say will undermine important protections:

In December, then-EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt issued a memo reducing the chances an energy plant will have to abide by stricter air quality standards if it initially miscalculates its future pollutant emissions.

In January, Pruitt issued a memo in January repealing a Clinton-era policy known as “once in, always in." The change means industrial facilities deemed "major" sources of air pollution can once again be reclassified as "minor" polluters and, therefor, able to escape tough clean air regulations.

In April, President Trump issued a directive, instructing the EPA to work with states that have metro areas which fail to attain clean air standards by giving them additional "flexibility" to meet them. The president's primary aim, the directive states, is "promoting domestic manufacturing and job creation."

And within days, the administration is expected to formally lay out a plan revisiting strict fuel-economy standards for American light trucks and cars that had been set in motion under President Barack Obama. Environmentalists believe the plan will call at the very least for a lowering of the standard, which calls for yearly increases in fuel efficiency until it hits 54.5 mpg by the end of 2025.

Dan Greenbaum, who used to be the top state environmental regulator in Massachusetts, said the report should "lay to rest" any notion that increased environmental regulation hurts the economy.

"The success of the Clean Air Act speaks to the benefits of the decades of bipartisan cooperation," said Greenbaum, now president of the Health Effects Institute. "We continue to face challenges at lower levels of pollution – especially from ground-level ozone – and one can only hope that this same constructive spirit that got us this far will continue."

While praising the conclusions of the new report, EPA officials said clean air rules that are solely punitive would be counter-productive.

A move to improve fuel efficiency (often achieved through lighter cars) has to be balanced against the need for auto safety, said Bill Wehrum, the EPA's assistant administrator for the Office of Air and Radiation. And regulations that are too strict often discourage industry from making improvements for fear that even slight changes to older plants will trigger government regulation and huge costs, he said.

"Some people like to believe we should have the most stringent programs in the books that we possibly can and prior administrations have tried to do that." Wehrum told reporters. "But I think that's totally wrong. It does not produce the best environmental outcome."

Before coming to EPA, Wehrum focused on air quality issues as head of the Administrative Law Group at Hunton & Williams which represented a variety of oil, gas, coal and chemical companies.

Wehrum's remark drew a rebuke from John Coequyt, global climate policy director for the Sierra Club.

"The only thing that’s ‘totally wrong’ with common sense limits on toxic air pollution is that Donald Trump, Bill Wehrum, and Andrew Wheeler don’t believe they should exist," he said.





