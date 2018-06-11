Margaret Norwood, 104, was born before the 19th Amendment was ratified and gave her the right to vote. She was greeted by D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser at her voting location Tuesday.

When Margaret Norwood was born, women didn't have the right to vote in the United States.

On Tuesday, the 104-year-old cast her vote in Washington, D.C., and got a surprise meeting with her mayor when she did.

Mayor Muriel Bowser shared photos of the touching moment that took place at a polling station at the Bertie Backus location of the University of the District of Columbia.

"Margaret Norwood is 104 years young, & she just cast her vote at UDC Bertie Backus. ‬ ‪Ms Norwood was alive at a time when women did not have the right to vote so please take the time to vote today!‬" Bowser wrote in an Instagram post.

The 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, was ratified in 1920, when Norwood would have been 6 years old.

The mayor's press secretary LaToya Foster confirmed to USA TODAY that the meeting wasn't planned. Bowser and D.C. Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie met Norwood at the polling location.

While many midterm races are fiercely contended around the country, only a few local races in D.C. are competitive this year, making Norwood's commitment to voting all the more noble.

