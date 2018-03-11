Sean Lowe and Catherine Guildici
Catherine Guildici and Sean Lowe.
Todd Williamson, Invision for Bright Future International

"The Bachelor" stars Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici revealed Friday that their son Isaiah has been hospitalized in an intensive care unit.

Lowe first shared the news on Instagram with an emotional photo of Giudici by their son's side. In the photo's caption, he explained they ended up in the ICU after they took their five-month-old to the pediatrician the day before for a bad cough.

"We’re still here and probably will be for a couple more days. Isaiah’s got bronchiolitis and his little body is having a tough time getting enough oxygen," he wrote. "He’s not having the best time but the doctors and nurses have been great and we’re just super thankful we took him to the doctor when we did. We’re confident he’ll be just fine but prayers are always welcome."

Giudici posted another photo of her and Isaiah in the hospital Saturday along with a sweet caption.

"Holding my little one so so tight," she wrote. "Thank you for all your prayers and sweet comments. I think they’re working"

After Lowe was the third-place finalist on the 2012 season of "The Bachelorette," he became the lead of "The Bachelor" in 2013, where he proposed to Giudici.

They also have a two-year-old son, Samuel Thomas Lowe.

