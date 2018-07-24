Dare You is one of the nine shades MAC Cosmetics is giving away for National Lipstick Day July 29.

CONTRIBUTED PHOTO FROM MAC COSMETICS

Get up early Sunday or kiss this freebie goodbye.

July 29 is National Lipstick Day and MAC Cosmetics is giving away free lipsticks to celebrate the made-up holiday.

No purchase is required to pick up the freebie, worth $18.50, and available in nine shades, according to a news release.

All MAC stores and counters are participating, except for locations closed on Sundays.

The only catch is supplies are limited and the in-store offer is expected to run out fast.

Expect long lines at MAC Cosmetics' National Lipstick Day giveaway. This was the case in 2017 at the Town Center at Boca Raton mall in Florida.

KELLY TYKO/TCPALM

The giveaway shades – Aloof, Delish, Dare You, Moxie, Florabundi, Epic, Mixed Media, Chintz and Tanarama – are part of the company’s “iconic Artist Favourites” collection.

MAC also will offer the free lipstick in the same shades with online orders $25 or more Sunday, the release said. This offer is while supplies last and includes free shipping.

More free makeup

Get more MAC freebies and deals by joining the company’s free loyalty program, MAC Select. The more you spend, the more benefits you'll reap. Sign up for the loyalty program at www.maccosmetics.com.

Returning empty MAC containers and tubes through the “Back to MAC” recycling program is another way to get a free lipstick.

Return six empty containers to a MAC counter or store or mail them back online for a free lipstick. Rewards members have more options and can choose from a free lipstick, lipglass or single eye shadow, worth up to $18.50, in a color of their choice.

