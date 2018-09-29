An October 2018 calendar standing on a surface.

Getty Images

October is about more than ghosts, goblins and candy.

It's also about pizza, pasta, dessert, cookies and more.

It's National Pizza Month, National Pasta Month, National Cookie Month along with National Financial Planning Month.

The two biggest days of the month are National Taco Day on Thursday, Oct. 4 and Halloween.

We had sweet savings Oct. 14 for National Dessert Day, and Oct. 17 is another carb day with National Pasta Day.

Bookmark this page because it'll be updated frequently with additional deals.

Here are the best deals, big days and ongoing specials, available at participating locations. To be on the safe side, check with your closest location before heading out.

More: Applebee's is selling a $1 zombie drink with a gummy brain

More: Chipotle now has a calorie-free item: Scratch-and-sniff stickers

More: Taco Bell brings back its World Series' 'Steal a Base, Steal a Taco' promotion

National Pizza Month deals

Pizza is one of the most popular dishes and there have been a lot of recent celebrations including National Pepperoni Pizza Day and National Cheese Pizza Day, both in September. Now it's a month-long pizza party, and here are a few specials:

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Every Monday in October, participating locations will have a 16-inch Traditional Cheese Pizza for $10. Not valid in New York, New Jersey or Connecticut.

Hungry Howie's: Through Oct. 30, buy a large one-topping pizza at regular price and get a medium one-topping pizza with promo code LHP18. The special is to mark Hungry Howie’s Love, Hope & Pizza promotion to benefit the National Breast Cancer Foundation and is not valid in Florida.

Papa John's: Through Oct. 28, get an extra-large two-topping pizza for $10 with promo code XLPIZZA. The chain also has several Halloween specials through Oct. 31 including a Jack-o'-Lantern pizza. Find the deals and options at www.papajohns.com.

Pizza Hut: The chain has expanded its Hut Rewards loyalty program and now is awarding two points for every dollar spent on purchases made in-store and online. Points can also be redeemed on more items including bread sticks.

The new official pizza sponsor of the NFL, Pizza Hut also has weekly deals for National Pizza Month including its limited-time, online-only large two-topping pizza deal for $7.99:

Oct. 22-28: 20 percent off menu-priced items with code 20OFFPIZZAMONTH.

More: Pizza deals! How to save some dough everyday

Sbarro: Enter the chain's contest hubs.ly/H0d-3CV0 for a chance to win free pizza for a year. Ten will win.

Haven't you heard? This month is all about ME and I'm celebrating #NationalPizzaMonth by giving YOU FREE PIZZA for a YEAR. Visit https://t.co/bTa2BuGBCU and enter to win... like NOW. Rules & restrictions apply, see rules for details. pic.twitter.com/8n5NXuO0G8 — Sbarro (@Sbarro) October 1, 2018

Oct. 22: Chili's Presidente margarita deal

On Monday, Oct. 22, Chili's celebrates the birthday of its Presidente margarita with a deal. The margarita will be $5 all-day.

Oct. 23: Get a free Red Bull at 7-Eleven

To celebrate the launch of the new Red Bull Coconut Edition, Red Bull and 7-Eleven are giving away free cans of Tuesday, Oct. 23.

Starting at 12 a.m. ET, go to https://energydrink-us.redbull.com/en/red-bull-editions to get a code for a free 12-ounce Red Bull Coconut Edition, which can be redeemed at participating 7-Eleven stores nationwide until 11:59 p.m. Oct. 23. While supplies last.

There's a way to try Red Bull's Coconut Edition for free.

Red Bull

Oct. 25: Early National Chicken Fried Steak Day deal

Cotton Patch Cafe: The chain is offering its version of the “unofficial dish of Texas” for $7.99 Thursday, a savings of $3. National Chicken Fried Steak Day is Oct. 26.

Oct. 26-31: Bass Pro Shops Halloween event

Bass Pro Shops: The mega outdoor store has its annual Great Pumpkin Celebration with free kids' activities and photos for Halloween. At most stores, the festivities take place Oct. 20-31. Times vary but on weekend days is from noon to 5 p.m. and runs from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 26, Oct. 29 and Oct. 30. On Halloween, the event is from 4 to 8 p.m. and trick-or-treating starts at 5 p.m. and a costume parade at 6. Hours and participation may vary by location. Costume parade participants also get a freebie while supplies last. Learn more and find a full schedule of events at www.basspro.com/halloween.

Oct. 26: National Pumpkin Day

Check out this roundup of pumpkin spice products to get in the mood.

Oct. 27: Free kids’ events

Target: There will be trick-or-treating at stores Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. participating locations are having PAW Patrol Trick-or-Treat events. According to Target, “Kids are invited to come in costume and trick-or-treat their way through the store, plus watch an exclusive episode of PAW Patrol.” There also will be giveaways while supplies last. Find participating stores at www.target.com.

Michaels: From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, the arts and craft store chain is hosting a free Kids Club Monster Bash. Supplies will be provided and there will be free face painting but registration is required and space is limited. Sign up at www.michaels.com/classes. Then from 1 to 3 p.m., kids can make free Monster Slime. All supplies, including pre-made slime, will be provided, but an option is to purchase a jar to decorate to store the slime.

Bass Pro Shops: The mega outdoor store has its annual Great Pumpkin Celebration with free kids' activities and photos for Halloween. At most stores, the festivities take place Oct. 20-31. Times vary but on weekend days is from noon to 5 p.m. and runs from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 26, Oct. 29 and Oct. 30. On Halloween, the event is from 4 to 8 p.m. and trick-or-treating starts at 5 p.m. and a costume parade at 6. Hours and participation may vary by location. Costume parade participants also get a freebie while supplies last. Learn more and find a full schedule of events at www.basspro.com/halloween.

Early Halloween deals

Captain D's: This Halloween deal starts Oct. 26 and runs through Nov. 6. With the purchase of an adult meal and a coupon that will be posted on social media, get a kids meal for $1.99.

Sizzler: From Oct. 24 to Halloween, kids dressed in their Halloween costume get a free kid’s meal with the purchase of an adult entrée and beverage purchase. One free kid’s meal per adult entrée and beverage purchase.

TooJay's: Kids 12 and younger eat free Oct. 26 through Nov. 4 from the kid’s menu with purchase of one adult entrée

Urban Bricks Pizza: On Oct. 30 and 31, customers in costume get buy-one-get-one free meals.

Oct. 31: Halloween

Halloween is a big day for freebies and deals. Last year, Halloween brought a long list of specials, some which required dressing in costume. Check back for updates.

7-Eleven: With the convenience store chain’s 7Reward mobile app, get a free pizza when you buy one from 4 to 10 p.m. on Halloween.

Baskin-Robbins: Get any regular or kids-sized scoop of ice cream for $1.50 on Oct. 31 at participating locations. Also this month, the chain’s lineup includes the Fang-Tastic Monster Cake, Flavor of the Month Trick Oreo Treat and seasonal flavors, including Pumpkin Pie, Caramel Praline Cheesecake and Banana Nut.

Bass Pro Shops: The mega outdoor store has its annual Great Pumpkin Celebration with free kids' activities and photos for Halloween. At most stores, the festivities take place Oct. 20-31. Times vary but on weekend days is from noon to 5 p.m. and runs from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 26, Oct. 29 and Oct. 30. On Halloween, the event is from 4 to 8 p.m. and trick-or-treating starts at 5 p.m. and a costume parade at 6. Hours and participation may vary by location. Costume parade participants also get a freebie while supplies last. Learn more and find a full schedule of events at www.basspro.com/halloween.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.: Kids eat free on Halloween with the purchase of an adult entrée. Limit one free kid’s meal per table. Learn more at www.bubbagump.com.

Burgerim: Kids dine for 99 cents with the purchase of a regular menu-priced meal on Halloween.

Burger King: Starting Oct. 22 and through Nov. 1, the chain has a special Halloween sandwich, the Nightmare King.

Captain D's: This Halloween deal starts Oct. 26 and runs through Nov. 6. With the purchase of an adult meal and a coupon that will be posted on social media, get a kids meal for $1.99.

Chipotle: From 3 p.m. to close Halloween, it's Boorito time. Go to any participating Chipotle in costume and you'll get a burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos for $4. Or get the same deal with online and app orders for pickup and delivery with code BOORITO. Chipotle also will hold an Instagram costume contest on Halloween where one winner will get a year of free burritos. Learn more at www.chipotle.com/boorito.

Chuck E. Cheese's: October is Chucktober and kids who wear a Halloween costume any day of the month get 50 free tickets. Sign up for the More Cheese Rewards program at www.chuckecheese.com/rewards for other discounts and rewards.

Cicis: Kids wearing costumes get a free kid’s buffet meal with the purchase of an adult buffet and regular size drink on Halloween. Limit one child per adult purchase.

Cotton Patch Café: Kids in costume get a free kid’s meal with the purchase of an adult entrée on Halloween.

Freebirds World Burrito: With the purchase of a Monster-size burrito or larger on Halloween, the chain is giving away free bottles of its house made Death Sauce.

Jeremiah's Ice: Wear a costume to get a free small menu item from 6 p.m. to close Halloween. For a chance to win gift cards, enter Jeremiah’s Coolest Costume Contest at www.jeremiahsice.com/costumes.

Joe’s Crab Shack: Get a free kids meal with purchase of an adult entrée on Halloween with a coupon posted at www.joescrabshack.com/halloween. Not valid with any other discount and dine-in only.

Indulge your sweet tooth to a refreshing stop at Jeremiah's Ice on your Trick-or-Treating route this year! Pick up a FREE Small Treat when you drop by your local #JeremiahsIce in costume on Halloween after 6pm! #NoTricksJustTreats #LiveLifeToTheGhoulest https://t.co/gBnrgY5pp2 pic.twitter.com/H505xLONt9 — Jeremiah's Ice (@jeremiahsice) October 17, 2018

Krispy Kreme: Wear a costume to participating locations on Halloween and get a free doughnut of your choice. The chain also has released several Halloween special doughnuts including the Trick-or-Treat Doughnut, Monster Batter Doughnut and Jack-O-Lantern Doughnut.

Main Event Entertainment: Come dressed in costume and receive a free $10 arcade game play card. Locations also will have costume contest and other treats. Learn more about what local centers are doing at www.mainevent.com.

Mimi’s Cafe: Kids eat free on Halloween with the purchase of an adult entrée.

MOD Pizza: Kids 12 and under in costume get a free mini pizza with an adult purchase of a MOD-size pizza or salad. Valid on in-store orders only. Limit one per customer.

Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub: Kids 10 and younger eat free with purchase of an adult entrée on Halloween. One free kids meal for every adult meal purchased. Kids also eat free every Sunday through Nov. 4.

Papa John's: The chain has several Halloween specials through Oct. 31 including a Jack-o'-Lantern pizza. Find the deals and options at www.papajohns.com.

With our Halloween deals, it’s easier than ever to host a Pizza Carving Party this year. Not leaving your costume to the last minute? You’re on your own there. Share a Papa John’s XL pizza today. https://t.co/UwMAiMtl6F pic.twitter.com/KwEeVOGUe3 — Papa John's Pizza (@PapaJohns) October 16, 2018

Papa Murphy's: Through Halloween, participating locations have Jack-O-Lantern pizzas.

Quiznos: Get free classic tots with purchase of an 8-inch sub on Halloween.

Sizzler: From Oct. 24 to Halloween, kids dressed in their Halloween costume get a free kid’s meal with the purchase of an adult entrée and beverage purchase. One free kid’s meal per adult entrée and beverage purchase.

TooJay's: Kids 12 and younger eat free Oct. 26 through Nov. 4 from the kid’s menu with purchase of one adult entrée

Urban Bricks Pizza: On Oct. 30 and 31, customers in costume get buy-one-get-one free meals.

More: Burger King says its new Halloween creation 'Nightmare King' can induce nightmares

Ongoing specials

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant: Through Oct. 29, the chain is promoting a taco Family Feast. Choose from a taco pack to-go, six tacos for $21.99 or twelve tacos for $41.99.

Applebee’s: The October Neighborhood Drink of the Month is the Dollar Zombie, an electric-blue-colored drink topped with a gummy brain for $1.

Bahama Breeze Island Grille: The chain's Rumtoberfest, an event of rum-inspired dishes and cocktails, goes through Oct. 28.

Baskin-Robbins: Small Cappuccino Blasts are $2.99 in October.

A promotion for Applebee's Dollar Zombie drink.

Applebee's

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Through Halloween, the chain's Pizookie dessert will be $3 each, which is more than half off the regular price. No minimum purchase is required. New members of the chain's rewards program also get a coupon for a free Pizookie for signing up www.bjsrestaurants.com.

Burger King: For a limited time, get a 10-piece order of chicken nuggets for $1 or a dime per nugget. To celebrate the promotion, Burger King will sell a limited-edition 100-piece chicken nuggets for $10 exclusively through Postmates with free delivery through Sunday, Oct. 14 with promo code NUGGS. This Postmates offer is available at participating restaurants in Los Angeles, Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

Carvel: Through Oct. 31, save $2 off a 48-ounce or larger cake or $3 off any sheet cake with a printable coupon.

Chili’s: The Great Pumpkin is the $5 margarita of the month. The chain said it's made with Monin Pumpkin Spice Syrup, Lunazul Silver Tequila, Triple Sec and a splash of Captain Morgan.

For a limited time, participating Burger King locations will sell 10-piece nuggets for $1.

Burger King

Coco's Bakery: Through Oct. 31, the West Coast chain has a pie sale going on with prices ranging from $9.99 to $10.99. Join the chain's eClub for a free slice.

Cumberland Farms: On Fridays in October, stop by any Cumberland Farms for a free cup of coffee, in any size. Applies to the chain's 99-cents hot and iced coffee, cappuccinos and tea. No coupon is needed and limit one per customer.

Dairy Queen: For a limited time, download the Dairy Queen app and register for an account and get a free small Blizzard treat at participating locations. Limit one offer per person per visit. Not valid in Texas. There also are weekly exclusives through the app.

DoorDash: For a limited time, sign up for a week trial of the new DashPass subscription. With the trial, get unlimited free delivery on orders of $15 or more. The free trial can be activated at in the DoorDash app or online at www.doordash.com and no promo code is needed.

Jack in the Box: Through Dec. 10, get two croissants for $4 when you sign up for a coupon at www.jackinthebox.com/offers.

Mrs. Fields: For National Cookie Month, get 15 percent off online orders through Oct. 31 with promo code COOKIE.

Olive Garden: The Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion runs through Nov. 18. The pasta bowl starts at $10.99.

Retweet if you're pumped for #FreeCoffeeFridays! 🙌 Enjoy a free coffee, any size, every Friday now through the end of October. Applies to our 99¢ hot and iced coffee, cappuccinos, and tea. Limit 1 per person. Enjoy! https://t.co/HWoAA3sczc #WeLoveCoffee pic.twitter.com/2tOFOKGtmQ — Cumberland Farms (@cumberlandfarms) October 11, 2018

Panda Express: In honor of the chain's 35th anniversary, through Oct. 31, get $3 off any online order $5 or more with the code HONEYISBACK.

Red Lobster: The Endless Shrimp promotion is back for a limited time.

Red Robin: For a limited time, get the Taco Tavern Double served with Bottomless Steak Fries for $6.99.

Sonny's BBQ: Through Nov. 4 as part of its National Pulled Pork Day festivities, Sonny’s has limited-time-only pulled pork creations including the Pork ‘N Donut, which is pulled pork on top of a “Signature Sweet Tea-glazed donut drizzled with Sonny’s Sweet Sauce.” Also through Nov. 4, enter the Mobile VIP Club Pork Contest for a chance to win free pulled pork for a year by joining the club by texting PORK to 73165.

Set your sights on this Sweeter Carolina. This mighty delicious twist on the Sweet Carolina is a part of our #NationalPulledPorkDay celebration on 10/12.



*Available 10/12 - 11/4, while supplies last.* pic.twitter.com/tTyIoYVFR2 — Sonny's BBQ (@SonnysBBQ) October 4, 2018

Sonic: For a limited time, get a Carhop Classic, which is the choice of the Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger or the Classic Signature Slinger, served with medium tots for only $2.99.

Taco Bell: Through Nov. 8, Taco Bell is offering first-time app and online order customers 20 percent off an order, up to $10 off. The 20 percent coupon will expire two weeks after signing up. Learn more at www.tacobell.com.

The Lost Cajun: Through Oct. 31, get half-price cups, bowls and quarts to go.

Wingstop: Through Nov. 20, Wingstop has a “Big Night In Boneless Bundle” promotion. For $15.99, get 25 boneless wings in three flavors with three dips at participating locations nationwide.

White Castle: Through Oct. 31, the Columbus-based fast-food chain has $3 Bacon Threesomes, which include three options of bacon-loaded sliders.

Kelly Tyko is a consumer columnist and retail reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers and TCPalm.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Read her Bargainista tips at TCPalm.com/Bargainista, follow her on Twitter @KellyTyko and email her at kelly.tyko@tcpalm.com. Sign up for her weekly newsletter at www.tcpalm.com/newsletters.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com