Queen Bey is blessing us yet again – this time, with photos of her twins, Rumi and Sir Carter.

The singer shared the rare (and adorable!) pics on her website Thursday and fan accounts were quick to re-post the images on social media.

The photo shows a smiling Beyoncé holding the twins, who turned 1 in June, on her lap while on vacation in Europe.

The twins first made their social media debut in July of last year when they were just a month old.

Another photo captured a heartwarming moment between Rumi and dad Jay-Z, both decked out in yellow. The rapper is seen holding his daughter's hand while peering out at the water from their yacht.

And who could forget the Carters' first child, Blue Ivy? The six-year-old is also seen on the site, looking just as beautiful as her momma in a photo of the two matching in pink dresses.

Here's to hoping we'll see more photos of this famous fam soon!

