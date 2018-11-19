— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Black Friday is slowly approaching, and if you hate heading to the stores, Amazon might be one of your favorite options for getting deals without leaving your couch (or bed, no judgment). The site already has plenty of deals every single day, but things really start to heat up as we get closer to Black Friday, when they'll really take off (but Cyber Monday Amazon deals will likely be even better). Although we don't yet know which sellers on Amazon will be having sales, we do know there will be great deals on Amazon devices like Echoes, Fire TVs, Fire Tablets, and more. Our shopping experts have already been searching for the best Black Friday deals you can get from retailers in stores and online, and Amazon right now .

The best Black Friday 2018 deals on Amazon right now

Amazon's Black Friday sales on Amazon devices will begin on Friday, Nov. 16 with new deals going live almost daily through Wednesday, Nov. 22. Most every one of the brand's Echoes, Fire TVs, Fire Tablets, and more will be discounted. We're especially excited for the sales on the new Echo Dot and the new Kindle Paperwhite, but here's the line-up of everything that's being discounted:

Starting Friday, Nov. 16:

Starting Sunday, Nov. 18:

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 21:

Starting Thursday, Nov. 22:

