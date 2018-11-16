– Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.

With so many options out there, finding a good laptop can be a daunting task. Whether you just need something for surfing the web or playing video games, we’ve got something on this list for just about everyone. We've spent the whole month tracking the best Black Friday deals available right now, and there are a ton of laptops worth checking out. Here are our favorites.

The best Black Friday laptop deals available now:

While we think the above laptops are the best for most people right now, there are plenty of other laptops to consider. Here are some other laptop deals worth checking out now, as well as our favorite ones that will be available beginning around Thanksgiving and into Black Friday.

There are a ton of other laptops on sale this year, and deals from major retailers like Amazon have yet to be announced. We'll be staying on top of all the latest laptop deals this Black Friday season, so be sure to check back with us for all the latest laptop deals.



Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but may change over time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered this holiday season. For the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal coverage, be sure to follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com