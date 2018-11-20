— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Every year we get gift cards to restaurants we'll never go to and clothes we'll never wear. A robot vacuum is a gift that everyone wants to at least try—face it, nobody wants to spend more time cleaning their floors.

However, robot vacuums can be expensive, so this is the perfect time of year to dip your toe into the market. The number of models out there has exploded in recent years so there's one at every price point.

Deals on the best robot vacuums for Black Friday 2018:

1. Ecovacs Deebot 601—$179.98 on Amazon (Save $20) with the code "GHPOSR98": When we brought the 601 into our testing labs, it impressed us with its versatility. It has an app where you tell it where not to go and a mop feature for hardwood floors.

2. Eufy RoboVac 11S—$199.99 on Amazon $199.99 (Save $20): After testing, we declared the Eufy Robovac 11S as our favorite affordable robot vacuum. This model focuses on cleaning your floors and has no fancy apps or extra doodads.

3. Ecovacs Deebot N79S—$149.99 on Amazon (Save $50): If you or someone you're shopping for is on the fence about owning a robot vacuum, try getting this one. The N79S is the perfect balance of affordability and performance.

4. Shark Ion RV750—$229.99 (Save $30): For Macy's shoppers, the Shark Ion is a solid buy. It may not be the cheapest one out there, but combined with Macy's coupons and rewards you get when you are a cardholder, it's a great deal.

5. iRobot Roomba 960–$449 (Save $250): iRobot is the king of the hill when it comes to robot vacuums. Roomba has become synonymous with what a robot vacuum should be and the 960, with its powerful debris pickup and smart features, is a shining example.

6. Neato Botvac D3 Connected–$249.99 (Save $149.01): Another pick from our best affordable roundup, the D3 is built like a tank and can traverse almost any type of carpet. It also has refined smart features included virtual barriers you can draw on your phone.

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

