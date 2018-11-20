— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Your kids already know it, but in case you missed it, Black Friday 2018 is almost here. According to Adobe, we can expect some new toys to surge in popularity, as well as some old favorites from 2017. Here’s the list, according to their research, along with the best price we can find right now. If you’re done with toys and ready to move on to the rest of your shopping list, see all of Reviewed’s best Black Friday deals.

Parents take note, before you click buy be sure to note the delivery time. Amazon, for example, has some of them marked as “May arrive after Christmas.” Others may without that information until the checkout page. Somehow an I.O.U. note just doesn’t get the little ones as excited as a wrapped present.

Deals On the Hottest Toys for Black Friday 2018:

1. Pomsies—$14.82 at Amazon: Patches, Speckles, Pinky, and the rest of the sparkle-eyed Pomsies are all priced within a few cents of each other at major retailers and at least for the time being appear to be in stock.

2. Grumblies, Green—$16.88 at Amazon: Essentially the angry, monster version of Pomsies, the Grumblies come in green, blue, red, and purple. Prices vary within a few dollars. Currently our little blue guy, Hydro, seems to be driving the highest demand at around $20.

3. Scruff-a-luvs, Blue—$17.69 at Amazon: Put them in water for their first bath and watch them expand. It actually looks pretty cute (if not labor intensive). It’s the same price at Target. Walmart is sold out.

4. Arcade1UP—$299 at Walmart: How a three-quarter-scale replica arcade machine became a trending gifts I have no idea, but I love it. Some of the greatest arcade classics are available, including Street Fighter 2, Galaga, and Pacman, but Walmart seems to have a lock on the best prices, beating every other major retailer by $50-100.

5. Sony PlayStation Classic—$99.00 pre-order at Target: The retro gamer fav of the season, this miniaturized ode to the first-generation PlayStation is due to start shipping on December 3rd. So far, it’s the same price everywhere.

6. Super Smash Brothers Ultimate—$59.98 pre-order at Amazon: Scheduled for a December 7th ship date, the latest in the series needs no explanation. Either you smash or you don’t. It’s one penny less at Amazon, so feel free to get it wherever is convenient.

7. Fortnite Monopoly—$15.88 at Amazon (Save $4.11): The classic board game, now with the fresh face of the popular video game Fortnite. It’s the same price at Walmart.

Here are some of the most popular toys from last year that are expected to be a hit again in 2018, at the best prices we can find right now:

Reviewed.com has you covered through the shopping madness, researching endlessly to find you the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. For the latest updates on all our coverage, be sure to follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com