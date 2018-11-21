Friday is more than just Black Friday.

It's also National Espresso Day and with the extended shopping hours and shopping fun, this caffeine fix comes at the perfect time.

Two of the nation's biggest coffee chains – Dunkin' and Starbucks – are celebrating with deals.

At Dunkin', there are few different offers from 50 cents espresso shots, free Lyft rides to $2 medium lattes or cappuccinos.

Starbucks is bringing back its Happy Hour with a buy-one-get-one free offer on espresso and Frappuccino blended beverages. The offer is available at participating Starbucks stores in the U.S. and Canada from 3 p.m. to close Friday.

Friday's coffee deals

These deals are available at participating locations.

Barnes & Noble: Buy one Starbucks coffee and get one free until 10 a.m. Friday at Starbucks locations inside Barnes & Noble stores. Offer applies to lowest-priced qualifying beverage only, while supplies last.

Dunkin': Get a free Lyft ride to a Dunkin' restaurant from 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. EST Friday with promo code SipDunkin. Up to 25,000 can redeem the code. Get half-price espresso shots in drinks for 50 cents. Also through Sunday, medium lattes or cappuccinos are $2 all day.

McDonald’s: For a limited time, get any size McCafé brewed coffee for $1 or a small McCafé espresso drink for $2. Both are part of the fast-food chain’s $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu. Plus, with the McDonald’s app, purchase five McCafé drinks and get one free.

QuickChek: New and current members of the company's email list will get a coupon for a free cup of coffee Friday. Sign up at www.quickchek.com.

Starbucks: From 3 p.m. to close Friday, buy any grande or larger handcrafted espresso beverage or Frappuccino blended beverage and get one free at participating Starbucks stores in the U.S. and Canada. This deal will be loaded to Starbucks Rewards members accounts and non-members can sign up for a code at https://happyhour.starbucks.com.

Ongoing and signup deals

Dunkin' Donuts: Earn free drinks with the DD Perks rewards program, plus a birthday freebie. Sign up at www.ddperks.com.

Krispy Kreme: Earn rewards with the doughnut chain's app, which can be downloaded at www.krispykreme.com.

McDonald’s: The fast-food chain’s app has ongoing coupons. Download the app at www.mcdonalds.com.

Starbucks: Earn free drinks with the Starbucks Rewards program and get perks including free in-store refills and a birthday freebie. Learn more and register at www.starbucks.com.

Wawa: Join Wawa Rewards and get a free cup of coffee for signing up. Sign up at www.wawarewards.com or on the convenience store chain's app.

