NEW YORK (AP) — Actress Sean Young says the producers of a movie from which she was fired are attempting a publicity stunt by accusing her of stealing two laptops.

The 58-year-old star of the 1982 movie "Blade Runner" told the New York Daily News the producers are trying to promote their "Charlie Boy" movie by claiming she stole the laptops with production software.

Young says she entered a building in Queens last Thursday to retrieve her belongings and mistakenly took production computers instead of her own.

Police are investigating.

Timothy Hines, who took over as director, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Young is the one creating the publicity stunt. He had a message for her: "Sean Young, please turn yourself in to police."

More: 'Blade Runner' actress Sean Young under investigation for alleged laptop theft

More: Sean Young, 'Blade Runner' actress, wanted for questioning in $12,000 burglary

Day in celebrities

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com