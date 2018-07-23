ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – An 11-year-old boy graduated from college Saturday – and he's not done with his education.

William Maillis walked across the stage at St. Petersburg College in St. Petersburg, Florida, where he earned his associate's degree, according to Bay News 9. He plans to transfer to the University of South Florida for his bachelor's degree.

Ohio State psychologist Joanne Ruthsatz declared William a genius at 5. He graduated from high school in Pittsburgh at 9.

After William receives his bachelor's degree, he said he'll go to somewhere like the University of Florida to get a master's and doctorate degrees in astrophysics.

"I want to be an astrophysicist to prove God is real using science," said William.

William has been amazing people for years.

• He learned addition and subtraction at 1½.

• He knew the alphabet in three languages at 3.

• He learned algebra by 4.

• William started elementary school at 4.

William said going to college with people that were mostly twice his age was different, but he got used to it.

"Just being around them, and having them treat you like an actual friend," William said.

"I am totally fascinated by William and the work that he has done," Tonjua Williams, president of St. Petersburg College, told Bay News 9. "He's extremely brilliant, very open and collaborative."

As inspiring as he is, William has some words of inspiration for others.

"Everybody has their own genius," he said. "Mine is in astrophysics, but everyone has their own genius."

