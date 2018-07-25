A look at British Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
An undated image of a British Airways Boeing 787-8 "Dreamliner."
British Airways' first Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner touches down at London Heathrow on June, 27 2013.
The business-class cabin of British Airways' Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners.
The premium econmy cabin of British Airways' Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners.
The economy cabin of British Airways' Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners.
An undated photo of a British Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

British Airways is adding Pittsburgh to its route map, news that continues a string of air-service victories for the once-struggling Pittsburgh International Airport.

British Airways' Pittsburgh service begins April 19, when it will launch a schedule of four weekly flights to its main hub at London Heathrow. The carrier will operate the year-round service on its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, according to the Pittsburgh Business Times. (This post will be updated by 1 p.m. ET.)

“It's been a long time since Pittsburgh and London were connected with nonstop service. British Airways flew daily nonstop from Pittsburgh International Airport to London-Gatwick between 1985 and October 1999, but canceled it due to economic reasons.”

“London-Gatwick was picked up by US Airways in July 2000. The US Airways service to London’s Gatwick ended in 2004. Heathrow, London’s main airport, has not been served from Pittsburgh.”

The new British Airways route continues a run of good news for the airport, which had struggled with flight and passenger numbers in the decade since US Airways (now part of American) dropped the city as a hub in 2004.

But Pittsburgh’s fortunes have improved greatly under new CEO Christina Cassotis, who took over at the airport in 2015. Under her tenure, the number of non-stop destinations airlines fly from the airport has nearly doubled.

Pittsburgh also has added two new routes to Europe – WOW Air to Reykjavik and Condor to Frankfurt – addressing what had long been a priority for the airport. Those routes complemented Delta’s seasonal service to Frankfurt that has been operating from Pittsburgh since the late 2000s.

Now, British Airways’ new London flight becomes the highest-profile international route to be added at Pittsburgh since Delta’s Paris route launched.

ARCHIVESBoeing Dreamliner puts Austin on the global travel map (2014) | Austin rolls out the red carpet for British Airways (2014)

Austin rolls out red carpet for British Airways' Dreamliner
British Airways and Austin went all-out with destination-themed cakes to make the occasion. British Airways and Austin went all-out with destination-themed cakes to make the occasion. The cakes, provided by the W Austin’s executive pastry chef, were offered to fliers on BA's inaugural Austin departure.
The Dreamliner operating British Airways' first-ever flight to Austin touches down just before 5 p.m. local time on March 3, 2014.
One of the British Airways' first-ever passengers to check-in at Austin talks to BA staff at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on March 23, 2014.
The first-ever British Airways departure from Austin makes it onto the flight display board at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on March 3, 2014.
The Buckland family of Austin were among those on hand to greet the arrival of British Airways' inaugural Austin flight. Jordyn, holding the sign, was excited for her grandfather's visit to Texas.
A British Airways flight attendant offers champagne to fliers in the gate area prior to the carrier's first-ever departure from Austin.
U.K. transplants Carole and Tony Harrison hold up their boarding passes that commemorate the inaugural flight while making a toast. "We're thrilled!" Carole exclaimed, saying its a much faster way to visit family in England.
Gateside balloons helped set the mood for British Airways' inaugural Austin flight on March 3, 2014.
A balloon arch installed and cakes prepared hours before British Airways' inaugural departure from Austin airport's Gate 2 on March 3, 2014.
A smiling member of British Airways' cockpit crew makes his way through the inaugural festivities ahead of the carrier's first-ever departure from London.
The pilots for British Airways' inaugural Austin-to-London flight pose for a photo ahead of the flight. The route gives Austin its first-ever trans-Atlantic service.
A Southwest jet taxis toward takeoff as media camera crews stake out their spots while waiting for British Airways' first touchdown at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on March 3, 2014.
A Southwest 737 taxis past as media stake out the best spots near the runway for the arrival of British Airways' inaugural Austin flight.
The arrival of British Airways' inaugural flight on the Dreamliner was big news in Austin, as evidenced by a lining up for shots of the first landing near one of the airport's runways.
British Airways' inaugural arrival to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport nears touchdown on March 3, 2014.
British Airways first-ever flight to Austin touches down at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on March 3, 2014.
The Eggmen, a popular Austin band that covers Beattles songs, played from the gate ahead of BA's inaugural departure from London. It's a tip of the hat to Austin's claim as the "Live Music Capital of the World."
British Airways employees work out the last details ahead of the airline's first-ever flights to Austin on March 3, 2014.
Officials from the city, airline and airport do a ceremony ribbon-cutting before passengers boarded British Airways' inaugural Austin departure.
Passengers exiting customs from British Airways' inaugural Austin flight were greeted by BA crew, well wishers and a throng of media and airport and airline officials.
Passengers exiting customs from British Airways' inaugural Austin flight were greeted by BA crew, well wishers and a throng of media and airport and airline officials.
British Airways' inaugural flight was big news in Austin. Here, Austin Mayor Lee Leffingwell declared the day "British Airways Day" in Austin.
The arrival of the Dreamliner is big news in most cities. That was especially true in Austin, where local media turned out to cover Austin's first-ever service to Europe.
Sean Doyle, British Airways Executive Vice President for the Americas, addresses media at a press conference discussing Austin's first-ever nonstop service to Europe.
From left, a pilot from the inaugural BA flight to Austin poses with Austin Mayor Lee Leffingwell, BA America's chief Sean Doyle and a BA flight attendant. The mayor declared it 'British Airways Day' in the city.
Passengers departing on British Airways' inaugural flight to London were treated to a send-off meal with a buffet that included some British specialties.
A British Airways executive joins crew in welcoming passengers ahead of the ribbon-cutting for BA's inaugural Austin-to-London flight.
Photographers begin clicking away and TV cameras start rolling as the British Airways Dreamliner nears on its first-ever arrival to Austin.
An advertising board inside Austin-Bergstrom International Airport touts new service coming to the fast-growing Texas airport.
British Airways Dreamliner taxis toward the gate seconds after touching down to give Austin its first-ever nonstop service across the Atlantic.
Passengers arriving on British Airways' inaugural Austin flight were greeted by media eager to hear their thoughts about the city's much-heralded new nonstop to London.
British Airways passengers flying through Austin will be able to enjoy the airport's live-music performances at stages like this one, seen just inside the airport's security checkpoints.
American, a key British Airways partner, also has a big presence at Austin's airport. BA officials said helped make Austin more attractive for its just-launched London service.
Downtown Austin is seen in the background as a street sign promoting British Airways' new service hangs on the Congress Avenue Bridge in Austin.
British Airways now takes its place among the curbside signs at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.
British Airways' first Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner touches down at London Heathrow on June, 27 2013.
