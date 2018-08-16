747 On Playa Burning Man
Burning Man camp Big Imagination hauled a partially reconstructed 747 aircraft onto the playa morning of Aug. 14, 2018. The wings will be shipped in separately. The airplane was registered as an art car and plans to be towed around the playa this year and will house a club and bar. The project is four years in the making.
Courtesy of Dave Aiazzi

A two-story 747 aircraft arrived on the playa today. 

Big Imagination camp transported the 20-ton airplane through the desert to Burning Man with highway patrol escorts. Their team shut down Nevada Highway 447 and temporarily cut power to part of Gerlach on the way to Black Rock City.

The project creators worked four years to make the airplane into a mobile art car with a bar and lounge in it. In 2016, they started with the top half of the airplane's nose. This year, it will be the entire fuselage, clipped wings and landing gear, but no tail. This year, the team cut the roof off of the lounge area to open the airplane up to the sky.

It's also mobile. The plane will be capable of being towed around the playa, making it an official mutant vehicle. It will be parked at 10:00 and K most of the week.

Josh Pearlman filmed a two hour Facebook Live of the airplane being shipped through the desert. Nevada Power, AT&T, Sierra Pacific and Union Pacific drove ahead of the team to disconnect and turn off power lines that crossed the road.

The airplane was 32-feet high but utility workers worried electricity could arc from the line to the airplane and possibly injure people.

Post by josh.pearlman.58.

The airplane arrived on the playa just before noon Tuesday. The other pieces of the airplane will follow behind and be assembled in the desert before Burning Man starts Aug. 26.

People immediately went to social media to criticize and celebrate the achievement.

The resources and money used to assemble and ship the airplane nightclub could be used for other purposes, artist Jerry Snyder argued on Facebook. Others said the spectacle is exactly what people say makes Burning Man into an event full excessive capitalism. Some even argue it violates the decommodification principle.

"I love Burning Man. And I hate this. It's absurd," Rayna Brachmann posted in a comment on Facebook. "And not in a good way. Ammunition for the folks who are down on the event for being a self indulgent festival for tech bros with more money than sense."

636056615696294975-BM-plane-1.jpg
The 747 art plane installation bound for Burning Man will be shutting down some roadways from the Mojave Desert to the Black Rock Desert from Aug. 16 to Aug. 19.
Courtesy of the Big Imagination Foundation

Others celebrated it as a monumental accomplishment and welcome sight at Burning Man.

"I thought it was great!" Patricia Brugioni commented on the Facebook Live. "Came across it on one of those oppressively hot days last year, and to come inside to the misters and fans, and dance in the midst of those, and to read all those heartfelt baggage tags and tickets, and write one of my own was truly a gift to a couple of us that day!"

Mike Higdon is the city life reporter at the RGJ and can be found on Instagram @MillennialMike, on Facebook at Mike Higdon, Reno Life and on Twitter @MikeHigdon.

BURNING MAN 2018

Burning Man wants revelers to stop pooping on the playa

Burning Man organizers: No fences around major burns this year

Burning Man founder Larry Harvey dies after massive stroke

Burning Man 2017: Fun and far-out
01 / 19
A Burning Man participant checks out a piece of art.
02 / 19
Vanessa Lambert, 38, of Los Angeles, shows off her outfit, including facial beads, at Burning Man on Sunday.
03 / 19
Charles Cohen, 34, of Santa Monica, raises his arms in triumph Sunday after climbing a shaky rope ladder to the top of Phoenixcopterus Rex, a 40-foot-tall sculpture installed at Burning Man. The flamingo is twice the size of a tyrannosaurus rex.
04 / 19
Breanne Gallagher, of San Francisco, soars through the air in a giant swing in the Nevada Black Rock Desert on Aug. 27, 2017.
05 / 19
Laurel Heller, left, Krista Lockwood and Courtney Ives have fun on a marry-go-round at Burning Man on the Nevada Black Rock Desert on August 27, 2017.
06 / 19
Sal Flores, 33, of Long Beach, Calif., rides a bike decorated like a dragon on Sunday night during Burning Man.
07 / 19
A pirate ship cruises the desert at Burning Man on Sunday, dance music blaring.
08 / 19
The setting sun shines through the artificial leaves of the art project. Even in the middle of the desert, this tree serves as a gathering place for Burning Man participants.
09 / 19
Alexandra Malkin, 31, of Denver, left, and Allison del Papa, 36, of Austin, show off their handmade outfits at Burning Man.
10 / 19
A pair of women walk across the desert toward an "art car" at Burning Man on Sunday. The car, decorated like a lion, serves as a mobile dance floor for revelers, slowly cruising the desert, music pumping.
11 / 19
Members of the Hoti High Camp assemble a dome at Burning Man on the Nevada Black Rock Desert on Aug.27, 2017.
12 / 19
Makenna Walsh, 23, of San Diego, Calif.,(with silver hair) and Leeila Pack, 23, of Carlsbad, Calif., perform handstands inside a sculpture at Burning Man on Sunday night.
13 / 19
An art car shaped like a covered wagon cruises the desert at Burning Man on Sunday.
14 / 19
Its light scattered by dust in the air, the setting sun barely illuminates a cyclist as he rides across the desert at Burning Man on Sunday.
15 / 19
A Burning Man attendee is silhouetted against the flames of a burning SUV, which had been stripped of its innards and stuffed with firewood.
16 / 19
Passengers riding along, a skull-shaped art car cruises the desert at Burning Man on Sunday night.
17 / 19
Neon glowing bright against the night sky, an animal-shaped art car cruises the desert during Burning Man on Sunday night.
18 / 19
Bicyclists cruise past a giant sheep-shaped art car parked in front of a lighthouse at Burning Man on Sunday night.
19 / 19
An art car adorned with lights in the shape of a face cruises the desert at Burning Man on Sunday night.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com