HOUSTON – A cardiologist who treated former President George H.W. Bush was shot and killed Friday morning while riding a bike in the Texas Medical Center.

Houston Methodist Hospital identified the doctor as Mark Hausknecht, 65, a cardiologist who was a member of the Houston Methodist staff and the DeBakey Heart and Vascular Center. He specialized in cardiovascular disease and had been in practice for almost four decades.

Hausknecht was shot by another man on a bike around 9 a.m. Friday near Texas Children’s Hospital.

“The suspect was on a bicycle as well. Rode past the doctor, turned and fired two shots. The doctor immediately went down,” Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner said.

Hausknecht flagged down a passing ambulance for help as the shooter fled the scene. The doctor was taken to Ben Taub Hospital, where he later died.

Jim McGrath, the spokesman for the Bush family, said Hausknecht had treated the former president for heart arrhythmia in 2000.

The cardiologist appeared with Bush at a news conference after his treatment.

On Friday, Bush expressed his condolences to Hausknecht's family.

"Mark was a fantastic cardiologist and a good man," Bush said. "I will always be grateful for his exceptional, compassionate care. His family is in our prayers."

Authorities late Friday continued searching for the suspect, who was wearing a gray warmup jacket, khaki shorts and a tan baseball cap.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com