DENVER – A Colorado woman died Wednesday after the basement apartment where she was staying flooded in heavy rains, authorities say.

The woman, identified by the coroner as Rachael Haber, 32, died Wednesday morning. Her death is being investigated as a drowning.

Haber was at the Englewood apartment looking after a friend’s cat, according to Englewood police spokesman Chad Read.

Residents who lived above the apartment called 911 Tuesday night because part of the home was flooding and they were worried about their downstairs neighbor.

More: Flooding in East, heat in West: Double whammy hits US

More: Clouds identified in Edvard Munch's iconic 'Scream' painting

The neighbor was not at home, Read said, but officers went inside the apartment and saw the stairs leading into the basement partially flooded.

An officer had to dive underwater several times to kick in the basement door, Read said. Officers eventually found the victim in the murky water and pulled her out. Read said the water was up to the ceiling in the basement apartment.

Read said Haber was not responsive when she was pulled out of the water. Officers performed CPR and she was taken to a hospital, where she died Wednesday morning .

The cat that lived in the apartment did not survive.

In a statement, the city of Englewood categorized Tuesday night's storm as a "100-year event with an estimated 2.5 inches of rainfall in 30 minutes."

"That much rainfall in such a short amount of time quickly exceeded the infrastructure's capacity," the statement reads.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com