The Cheesecake Factory is apologizing after a report surfaced of a black man being harassed at a Miami store for wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat.

The incident occurred this past Sunday when Eugenior Joseph, 22, was seated at the restaurant. According to conservative news outlet The Daily Wire, it was then that "a woman who worked at the restaurant walked up to him and started pointing at his hat, signaling for the other employees to come over."

According to the report, about a dozen employees then approached the table to comment on the hat, with some reportedly saying that they wanted to "punch Joseph in the face," mocking and intimidating Joseph.

In a statement provided to USA TODAY, the Cheesecake Factory apologized for what transpired though did not go into much detail.

“No guest should ever feel unwelcome in one of our restaurants and we are taking this matter very seriously," said Alethea Rowe, the company's senior director of public relations. "Upon learning of this incident, we immediately apologized to the guests in person. The individuals involved in the incident have been suspended pending the results of our investigation."

In an interview with the conservative outlet Joseph said that while he considers himself new to politics, he wears the hat because he thinks President Trump "is a really good president."

The hat, popularized by Trump during his campaign for the presidency, has been a topic of controversy since its introduction. Last month Kanye West received a flurry of online backlash after tweeting that his support for the president and that he is the owner of a signed hat.

