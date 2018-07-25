Chick-fil-A is planning to fly the coop.

The chicken-sandwich chain announced Wednesday that it is heading north to Toronto to open its first franchised restaurant outside of the United States.

With sales booming domestically, the move could be the start of international growth for the chain that has a strong following of devotees.

The first three locations will open in 2019, with the goal of opening at least 15 restaurants in the Toronto area over the next five years, according to a company press release.

"Toronto is a dynamic and diverse city with a vibrant restaurant culture, a deep talent pool and a strong, growing economy," said Rich Matherne, vice president, international at Chick-fil-A.

The move comes on the heels of soaring sales for Chick-fil-A.

Rising from $7.9 million in revenue for 2016 to more than $9 billion, the Atlanta-based chain reports that it has had 50-consecutive years of sales growth. Additionally, the company recently made headlines by announcing its plan to offer full meal kits next month – making it one of the first quick-service restaurant to do so.

Though Chick-fil-A does not currently have any standalone franchised locations in Canada, it has previously ventured into the country. The company opened a limited-menu licensed location in Calgary International Airport in May 2014.

Social media users had mixed reactions to the announcement. While some celebrated, others stated their opposition to the Chick-fil-A for the company’s documented support for anti-same-sex marriage organizations.

Currently, the company has more than 2,100 restaurants across the United States, according to its website.

