This is a Coca-Cola sign on a drink dispenser at a Wendy's restaurant in Pittsburgh, Monday, March 17, 2014.

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Coca-Cola is acquiring a minority stake in BodyArmor, the sports drink company-backed by former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, as it tries to up its competition against leading champion Gatorade.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed Tuesday. As a result of the deal, BodyArmor will have access to the Coca-Cola's huge bottling system.

Although the Atlanta-based soda giant already competes in the $7.9 billion U.S. sports-drink category with its Powerade brand, the giant in the sector is Gatorade, owned by rival PepsiCo, according to the market research company Euromonitor International. Gatorade has 74.7 percent of the U.S. market, compared to Powerade's 17.5 percent and BodyArmor's 3 percent.

PepsiCo acquired Gatorade – developed for football players at the University of Florida in 1965 and named for the school's mascot – in 2001 with the purchase of its parent company, Quaker Oats. Coca-Cola introduced Powerade in 1988.

More: Home prices: Even midsize cities are getting pricey, leading some buyers to smaller markets

More: Mixed Chicks founders give crowded hair-care market a multi-ethnic twist

More: The first Ford Mustang owner kept the car. It's now worth $350,000

"In a fast-moving and dynamic industry, and during a time of unprecedented change at Coca-Cola, we’re challenging the status quo and bringing innovative, boundary-less thinking to our strategic relationships to ensure we are offering the products consumers want," Coca-Cola North America president Jim Dinkins said in a statement.

Coca-Cola will be Whitestone, N.Y.-based BodyArmor's second-largest shareholder behind co-founder and chairman Mike Repole. His relationship with Coca-Cola goes back to 2007, when the beverage giant acquired Glacéau vitaminwater and smartwater, which he co-founded and developed.

Sports drinks help sweating exercisers replenish lost electrolytes. BodyArmor has positioned itself as the healthier version, citing more electrolytes, vitamins and potassium along with less sodium and no artificial colors.

“Sports drinks volumes were flat last year in the U.S., as both of the big two brands, Gatorade and Powerade, have struggled to evolve and reach consumers eager for natural ... alternatives," said Howard Telford, Euromonitor's head of soft drinks research. "The one real exception in an otherwise flat category has been BodyArmor, a brand that has had success blending the athletic positioning of sports drinks with a more ‘natural’ coconut water-based product."

In 2013, Kobe Bryant became the No. 3 shareholder in BodyArmor and this spring, he wrote and co-directed four of the brand's ads, the company said. Other athletes who are fans of its beverages include James Harden of the Houston Rockets, Andrew Luck of the Indianapolis Colts, Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels, pro golfer Dustin Johnson and Skylar Diggins-Smith of the Dallas Wings.

Since 2015, another big soda player – Keurig Dr Pepper, then Dr Pepper Snapple – owned a share in BodyArmor. It first invested $20 million for an 11.7 percent share. Keurig Dr Pepper declined to say Tuesday whether it sold its share in BodyArmor.

As Big Soda continues to deal with consumers' diminishing thirst for carbonated beverages, drink makers have been diversifying their line-ups. Coca-Cola's brands, for example, include Dasani water, Honest Tea, Minute Maid and Simply juices and Odwalla shakes and smoothies.

"This is a positive for Coca-Cola, which is continuing to pursue its product portfolio diversification strategy through its Venturing and Emerging Brands division," RBC Capital Markets analyst Nik Modi wrote in a research note Tuesday.

As part of the deal, Coca-Cola will be able to increase its stake in the future, the company said.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Zlati Meyer on Twitter: @ZlatiMeyer

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com