Peek at what's planned: Celebrity Cruises' next ship, Celebrity Edge
01 / 10
Edge
02 / 10
e
03 / 10
e
04 / 10
e
05 / 10
e
06 / 10
e
07 / 10
e
08 / 10
e
09 / 10
e
10 / 10
e
636548939971886190-Edge-Exterior-Hero-Cropped.jpg
Another line that is going dark and solid with its hull decoration is Celebrity Cruises. Here, an artist's drawing of the line's soon-to-debut Celebrity Edge, which will feature a dark blue hull.
Celebrity Cruises

Construction has begun on another new ship for Celebrity Cruises. 

French shipbuilder Chantiers de l’Atlantique on Monday held a steel cutting ceremony at its shipyard in St. Nazaire, France to officially mark the beginning of work on Celebrity Apex.

Scheduled to debut in 2020, the 2,900-passenger vessel will be the second ship in Celebrity's groundbreaking new Edge Class series. 

The first vessel in the series, Celebrity Edge, has been under construction at the Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard in St. Nazaire since 2016 and is due to be completed later this year.  

RELATED:  Celebrity Edge takes to the water for first time | Celebrity hikes service charges for 2018 | Peek inside a Celebrity Cruises ship 

Celebrity has ordered four of the Edge Class vessels, which boast an innovative new design.

The vessels, notably, will feature 90-ton platforms the size of tennis courts that are cantilevered over their sides. Called Magic Carpets, the platforms will move up and down the ships serving functions that range from tender boarding area (when the platforms are positioned at a lower deck) to alternative restaurant (when the platforms are positioned near the top of the vessels). 

Among other unusual features, Edge and its sisters will have jogging tracks that span two decks and wind around terraced pool areas. The ships also will have relaxation areas to the aft of their pool decks called Rooftop Gardens. Hot tubs will be perched on stems in what Celebrity says is a “martini glass” design. 

Edge and its sisters will feature what Celebrity is calling Infinite Veranda cabins designed to blend the indoor and outdoor experience. Billed as an industry first, Infinite Veranda cabins will have balconies that are incorporated into the main cabin area. Bi-fold doors in the rooms either can be completely closed, creating a traditional room area separated from a balcony area, or left open, creating a wide-open indoor space that is about 23% larger than traditional balcony cabins.  

Edge and its sisters also will have Celebrity's first cabins for solo travelers.

Cruise ship tours: Celebrity Cruises' Celebrity Solstice
01 / 111
The 122,000-gross-ton, 2,850-passenger Celebrity Solstice was the first in a series of five extraordinary, futuristic and cutting-edge cruise ships built for Royal Caribbean’s premium market Celebrity Cruises division.
02 / 111
The Solstice’s trendsetting and unique profile was designed by Martin Francis of Francis Design, a renowned architect of sailing and motor yachts. The hull form was tested in simulators with an 18-foot model for stability, maneuverability and efficiency.
03 / 111
The Solstice’s bow was designed to minimize drag while the longitudinal center of buoyancy was moved forward to work in conjunction with the interceptor along the waterline of the stern to ensure maximum water flow to its twin pods.
04 / 111
Celebrity Solstice bears an “X” on its forward funnel and another in the glass of its balconies. “X” is the Greek symbol for “Ch," which stands for Chandris, the family-owned passenger shipping line that formed Celebrity Cruises in 1988. Celebrity was sold to Royal Caribbean in 1997.
05 / 111
Manned by a crew of 1,246, the Solstice is 1,033 by 121 feet and has a draft of 27 feet. The ship has 13 passenger decks, 1,426 staterooms and a top cruising speed of 24 knots.
06 / 111
The 2008-built Solstice and its sisters are the product of the highly acclaimed Meyer Werft shipyard of Papenburg, Germany. The Solstice-class ships include the 2009-built Celebrity Equinox, the 2010-built Celebrity Eclipse, the 2011-built Celebrity Silhouette and the 2012-built Celebrity Reflection.
07 / 111
The Meyer Werft shipyard is located on the Ems River. It has two graving docks and is booked with new orders for the foreseeable future. The family-owned operation is run by Bernard Meyer.
08 / 111
Celebrity Solstice was christened in Fort Lauderdale on Nov. 14, 2008, by godmother Sharon Smith. A distinguished marine biologist and conservationist, she is also a survivor of breast cancer.
09 / 111
A platform surrounding the radio mast on Solstice Deck (16) tops the ship with an open sunning area.
10 / 111
Here is another view of Solstice Deck, showing the cushioned wicker loungers, sun beds and padded deck chairs.
11 / 111
Lawn Club Deck (15) is divided into fore and aft sections. Up front, it contains an open observation platform overlooking the bow and a sports court.
12 / 111
There are open terraces on either side of the forward portion of Lawn Club Deck.
13 / 111
Lawn Club Deck starts again aft of the pool area with this view overlooking the open-air midships lido area. Nearly all of the outer deck spaces have been designed by the Wilson Butler Architects firm, so there is a uniformity in both flow and appearance.
14 / 111
Located adjacent to the Lawn Club, the popular Hot Glass Show venue showcases the art of glass blowing while incorporating themes inspired by the places (such as the Caribbean and Mediterranean) that the ship visits.
15 / 111
The glass makers are appointed by the Corning Museum of Glass, which also has an exhibit and shop adjacent to the Hot Glass Show area.
16 / 111
Situated under soaring, winglike canvas shades, the half-acre Lawn Club was originally going to be open deck with green AstroTurf surfacing but evolved into a “live” grass concept after a bit of experimentation.
17 / 111
For the Lawn Club, a dozen species of grass were tested for sun, wind and sea exposure as well as foot traffic endurance. A multilayer cushion of growing media, filters and an irrigation system separates the grass from the steel decking.
18 / 111
Providing the ambiance of a genuine country club, the Lawn Club grass is mowed every one to three days and kept at a height of between 10 and 15 millimeters. Putting, croquet and various activities are encouraged but no high heels, deck furniture or towels are allowed.
19 / 111
At the aft end of the Lawn Club Deck, the sheltered, al fresco Sunset Bar overlooks the ship’s terraced stern and wake.
20 / 111
Seen from the Mast Grill Bar on Lido Deck (14), the pool area, decoratively inspired by the Greek Islands, is rendered in blue, white and tans. It has an almost Mayan architectural symmetry.
21 / 111
The exterior portion of Lido Deck (14) contains a jogging track and sunning terrace that encircles the Solarium, pool and fountain areas.
22 / 111
On either side of the pools are distinctive, cantilevered shade mechanisms.
23 / 111
Sunlight infuses the Celebrity Solstice’s Atrium through an angular, tinted glass shell at the base of the ship’s forward funnel.
24 / 111
Enshrined in glass topped with 61 solar panels that contribute to the ship’s power grid, the all-weather, adults-only pool and Solarium area follows the Aqua Spa on Resort Deck (13).
25 / 111
Several cabanas are located in the Solarium area as well as the open-air pool area, just aft.
26 / 111
The Solstice-class Solariums are possibly the most spectacular example of their type afloat, featuring a modernist waterfall sculpture on the aft bulkhead opposing a towering trellis of bougainvillea forward, large art works, a sinewy fountain installation, a long pool and a sea of cushioned deck chairs.
27 / 111
Midships Resort Deck contains the Sports Pool forward, which is followed by the Family Pool and four hot tubs. At its aft end, the intriguing Wet Zone fountain is “activated” by live music.
28 / 111
There are small open platforms along the two finite promenades on Entertainment Deck (5).
29 / 111
On forward Lawn Club Deck, The Solstice’s interior spaces begin with the XClub, which caters to age groups 13 to 15 and 16 to 17, providing video games, a teen disco and hangout.
30 / 111
Across from the XClub, The Fun Factory serves four age groups (Toddlers; Ship Mates — ages 3 to 6; Celebrity Cadets — ages 7 to 9 and Ensigns — ages 10 to 12). A program of activities is provided for each age group.
31 / 111
Overlooking the bow from forward Solstice Deck, the Sky Observation Lounge, designed by RTKL Associates, is the epitome of its genre. The tall, angled windows provide spectacular, unencumbered views and at night, fiber-optic stars create a thematic “open sky.”
32 / 111
The Sky Lounge has a soothing palette of creamy white, silver, deep blues and aqua with the occasional earth tone complement. Textured modern surfaces adorn the bulkheads and screens. Key focal points are the “Dancer” sculpture at the aft/starboard entrance and the Arne Jacobsen “egg shell” chairs at the edge of the dance floor.
33 / 111
Inspired by “the casually chic atmosphere of a European marketplace,” the Oceanview Cafe was designed by New York-based “starchitect” Adam Tihany, Decoratively, it is a sophisticated space with warm colors, offset by clean, stark surfaces and a wide expanse of windows.
34 / 111
Action stations are laid out in the Oceanview Cafe’s center, offering some of the best buffet-style food afloat.
35 / 111
This is a portion of the salad bar in the Oceanview Cafe.
36 / 111
Here are a few of the excellent selections from the Oceanview Cafe: a fresh salad topped with grated Parmesan, spaghetti pomodoro and grilled veggies with chicken.
37 / 111
The Aqua Spa is located on forward Resort Deck. It begins with an open observation terrace overlooking the bow and continues with a gym that can rival most land-based clubs.
38 / 111
This is the vast cardio room in the aft portion of the gym.
39 / 111
The Persian Garden is an aromatherapy steam room on the port side of the Aqua Spa. Wet and dry saunas are located at either end.
40 / 111
This is the men’s changing area in the Aqua Spa.
41 / 111
Acupuncture, Aroma Stone Therapy and teeth-whitening are among the treatments offered in the Aqua Spa.
42 / 111
There is a dedicated Barber Shop in the Aqua Spa.
43 / 111
A wide range of treatments are also available in the Beauty Salon.
44 / 111
“Earth, Air, Light and Water” is the driving theme behind the ship’s design and decor. A vastly skilled team, selected and supervised by parent company Royal Caribbean, is responsible for giving the Solstice its cutting-edge style. This is a view facing up towards the skylight in the ship’s vast Atrium.
45 / 111
A living ficus tree is suspended over the Atrium within a specially designed, U.S. Coast Guard-approved vase.
46 / 111
The lower portion of the Atrium adjoins the three-deck Grand Foyer on Plaza Deck.
47 / 111
The double-deck Library is located on the forward Atrium balcony on Penthouse (11) and Sky (10) Decks. The centerpiece is an oil painting called “Books” by German artist Cornelius Volker.
48 / 111
The forward portion of the Panorama Deck (9) level of the Atrium contains a Card Room.
49 / 111
Located on the Vista Deck (8) Atrium balcony, Team Earth is dedicated to celebrating the value of marine life around the world. Interactive displays highlight endangered species and offer insight toward their preservation. It was designed by the RCI Newbuild team with the support of Conservation International.
50 / 111
On the forward Continental Deck (7) Atrium balcony, On Line at Celebrity is the official Internet cafe with an arsenal of computers.
51 / 111
Starting the line-up of public spaces on Entertainment Deck (5), the 1,115-seat Solstice Theater has excellent sight lines on three levels, a semi-theater-in-the-round stage that projects 20 feet from the proscenium and a galaxy of technical effects.
52 / 111
Three main shows are performed in the Solstice Theater: “Solstice” (a European-influenced Cirque act that revolves around a celestial celebration), “Ghost Light” (featuring Broadway favorites) and “Pulse” (rhythmic vocal and dance performances).
53 / 111
Just beyond the forward Entertainment Deck vestibule is a balcony overlooking the Entertainment Court on Promenade Deck.
54 / 111
A photo gallery is on the port side of Entertainment Deck overlooking the Entertainment Court.
55 / 111
On the starboard side of Entertainment Deck, there is a line of top-end jewelry and fashion boutiques.
56 / 111
The extra-tariff Galleria Tastings can be found on Entertainment Deck inboard and aft of the Galleria Art Gallery. It is an informal venue for warm and cold antipasti and potent potables.
57 / 111
Overlooking the Grand Foyer on the port side of Entertainment Deck, the Bistro on Five is an extra-tariff creperie. Japanese lanterns and slatted screens give it a hip, almost sushi bar sensibility, courtesy of designers Wilson, Butler and Associates.
58 / 111
Bistro on Five has a light menu of selections that include sweet and savory crepes, salads and sandwiches.
59 / 111
On the starboard side of the Entertainment Deck level of the Grand Foyer, there is Cafe al Bacio, which is inspired by Viennese coffee houses with its lime green wingback chairs, Victorian carpet and warm wood and beige accents.
60 / 111
In Cafe al Bacio, specialty coffees come with complimentary mini-chocolates.
61 / 111
Here is a view of the Gelateria in the aft end of Cafe al Bacio.
62 / 111
In every space, including the stairtowers and passageways, the Solstice boasts an impressive collection of cutting-edge art. Curated by International Corporate Art (ICArt), the ship has 4,750 pieces of original art worth $6 million.
63 / 111
On starboard Entertainment Deck, the Ensemble Lounge entryway is part passageway and part art installation. Piped-in sound effects mimic running water while hand-painted flora and fauna (“Night Solstice” by Colombian American artist Nancy Friedemann) crawl, fly and bloom across the bulkheads, ceiling and floor.
64 / 111
The Ensemble Lounge stretches aft along the starboard side of Entertainment Deck, providing access to Michael’s Club and the Murano Restaurant. A destination in itself with a long, centrally placed bar, wingback chairs and a rich palette of walnut, magenta and gold, it achieves the designer’s intended “vibrant jazz lounge” feel.
65 / 111
The L-shaped Michael’s Club, accessed from the forward portion of the Ensemble Lounge, has mahogany wood tones, recessed ceiling lighting and a soft palette of gold, beige and crimson.
66 / 111
Inspired by the piazzas of Venice, the extra-tariff specialty restaurant Murano serves a blend of classic and modern cuisine. It is a world-class venue with walnut, black lacquer, golden silk, beige and deep brown fittings, courtesy of BG Studios.
67 / 111
The extra-tariff Silk Harvest Restaurant is on the starboard side of aft Entertainment Deck. According to its designer, Greg Walton of Miami-based RTKL, it is meant to represent a “contemporary interpretation of Asia.” The menu is Asian-fusion with Thai, Chinese, Japanese and Vietnamese specialties.
68 / 111
Without a doubt one of the most beautiful rooms afloat, Blu is a specialty restaurant reserved for Aqua Spa-class passengers, and, when space permits, suite guests, for a $5 service fee. Designed by RCI’s Newbuilding Design Team, it is an elegant slice of midcentury modern design with a first-class ocean liner ambiance.
69 / 111
Here is another view of Blu and its wonderfully restrained palette of blue and ivory with islands of vivid color. The menu features health-conscious “clean cuisine,” including various Mediterranean specialties and light entrées such as blackened tuna.
70 / 111
The extra-tariff Tuscan Grille concludes the specialty dining “neighborhood” of Celebrity Solstice’s aft Entertainment Deck. Its panorama of windows overlooks the ship’s wake and the decor is midcentury-influenced with bright primary colors and oversized circular chandeliers.
71 / 111
On Promenade Deck (4), the Entertainment Court serves as an elegant second lobby space where guests might encounter a string quartet or barbershop trio en route to the shops or a show in the Solstice Theater.
72 / 111
Located on the port side of the Entertainment Court, the Quasar Bar is the Solstice’s dedicated nightclub - a pulsating, futuristic venue that is part sci-fi, part South Beach.
73 / 111
Accessed on the starboard side of the Entertainment Court, Celebrity Central serves as a cabaret-style entertainment venue, cinema and high-tech TV studio (for activities such as cooking demos, etc.).
74 / 111
Shops on the Boulevard connects the Entertainment Court with the Grand Lobby. On the port side, natural light filters in through windows on Entertainment Deck, above.
75 / 111
Located on the starboard side of the Shops on the Boulevard, Fortunes Casino is a state-of-the-art venue designed by 5+ Design, the team that did the Bellagio in Las Vegas.
76 / 111
The forward portion of the uber-cool Martini Bar, which occupies the port portion of the Promenade Deck Grand Lobby balcony, is Crush, a vodka and caviar cranny.
77 / 111
The Martini Bar is another gorgeously appointed, midcentury-influenced space by the Royal Caribbean Newbuild Design team in cool blues, frosted glass and stark white.
78 / 111
On the starboard Promenade Deck balcony overlooking the Grand Lobby, Cellar Masters is a warm, richly hued space dedicated to “all things wine as a social experience,” according to its BG Studios designer.
79 / 111
The magnificent Grand Epernay main dining venue concludes the Promenade Deck passenger spaces. Its ribbed support columns, elliptical ceiling fixture, Plexiglas-and-steel wine cellar (that looks like a protruding ship’s bow), grand staircase, restrained palette and cool fiber-optics give it a grand ocean liner ambiance.
80 / 111
The Grand Epernay’s “starchitect” designer Adam Tihany cites the architecture of Santiago Calatrava as his inspiration for the room.
81 / 111
Here is one more view of the Grand Epernay, this one facing forward from the bottom Plaza Deck (3) level.
82 / 111
The Guest Relations Desk is on the port side of the Plaza Deck level of the Grand Foyer.
83 / 111
On the starboard side of the Grand Lobby, the Passport Bar was designed by BG Studios to not only make a “vibrant first impression” but also to reflect “a confluence of arrivals and departures.”
84 / 111
Midships Plaza Deck contains the three-deck-high Grand Foyer atrium, elegantly and loftily conceived by Wilson Butler Associates with their signature fixtures and enhanced fiber-optics.
85 / 111
The Grand Foyer’s fiber-optic ceiling fixture resembles a hovering space ship or, perhaps, an incandescent sea creature.
86 / 111
On the port side of the Grand Foyer is the Shore Excursions Desk.
87 / 111
Two 1,291-square-foot Penthouse Suites on midships Penthouse Deck top the Celebrity Solstice’s accommodation categories. They feature floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors, a separate living room with dining area (shown), a baby grand piano, a full bar, surround sound entertainment and a 26-inch LCD TV.
88 / 111
Penthouse Suite bedrooms have a queen-sized bed, vanity, walk-in closet and direct balcony access. A team of five women (a travel agent, a travel writer, a potential cruiser, a hotelier and a frequent cruiser) known as “The Leading Ladies” was consulted for input on comfort and functionality of all accommodation categories.
89 / 111
Marble master baths in Penthouse Suites feature double wash basins, a whirlpool tub and a separate shower with dual shower heads.
90 / 111
The 385-square-foot Penthouse Suite verandahs have their own private whirlpool tubs.
91 / 111
Eight 590-square-foot Royal Suites are located on midships Penthouse and Sky Decks. They feature floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors, separate living room with dining area, queen sofa sleeper, lounge seating, a wet bar and surround sound entertainment with a 52-inch LCD television.
92 / 111
Eight 590-square-foot Royal Suites are located on midships Penthouse and Sky Decks. They feature floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors, separate living room with dining area, queen sofa sleeper, lounge seating, a wet bar and surround sound entertainment with a 52-inch LCD television.
93 / 111
Both Penthouse and Royal Suites have powder rooms for visiting guests in addition to their master baths.
94 / 111
Twelve Celebrity Suites on Penthouse and Sky Decks feature floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors, a living room with sectional queen sofa sleeper, lounge seating, a mini-refrigerator, surround sound entertainment system with a 52-inch LCD television and a vanity.
95 / 111
Celebrity Suite bedrooms have a queen-sized bed, a 40-inch LCD television, a second vanity and walk-in closet.
96 / 111
Celebrity Suite bathrooms have a shower/tub combination and wash basin.
97 / 111
Celebrity Suites have a 105-square-foot veranda with lounge seating.
98 / 111
Forty-four 300-square-foot Sky Suites are located on Penthouse, Sky, Panorama, Vista, Sunrise and Continental Decks. They feature floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors, living room with queen sofa sleeper, mini-refrigerator, 40-inch LCD television and vanity.
99 / 111
Here is another view of a Sky Suite. The overall stateroom ambiance of the Solstice-class ships is inspired by today’s trendy boutique hotels, incorporating modular furniture, rounded beds, yacht-inspired headboards, a restrained palette of earthy colors and “sunset”-toned accents.
100 / 111
Sky Suite bathrooms have a shower/tub combination and wash basin. Bathrooms in all categories were conceived to be ergonomically friendly, spacious and with plenty of storage. All showers even have a courtesy step bar for women to use while shaving their legs.
101 / 111
Sky Suites have a 77-square-foot veranda with lounge seating.
102 / 111
Four 575-square-foot Family Ocean View Staterooms with Veranda are located in the forward corners of Vista and Sunrise Decks. They feature floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors, a sitting area with sofa convertible to trundle bed, a privacy partition and 32-inch LCD television.
103 / 111
Family Ocean View Staterooms with Veranda have a master bedroom with queen-sized bed in addition to a second bedroom with a twin bed and upper berth.
104 / 111
This is the 56-square-foot veranda of a Family Ocean View Stateroom with Veranda.
105 / 111
There are 719 Deluxe Ocean View Staterooms, 24 Sunset Veranda, and 273 Celebrity Concierge Class Staterooms, all of which are 192 square feet with a 52-square-foot veranda. They all share the same blueprint, although Sunset Verandas overlook the stern and Celebrity Concierge Class rooms have concierge access.
106 / 111
Here is a typical bathroom in a Deluxe Ocean View with Veranda stateroom. All Solstice staterooms contain two lower beds convertible to a queen (with a few noted exceptions), direct dial telephone and voice mail, individually controlled air conditioning, private safe and hairdryer.
107 / 111
This is a typical balcony in a Deluxe Ocean View with Veranda stateroom. All cabins feature 100% Egyptian cotton sheets and towels, complimentary use of bathrobes, 24-hour room service, Mac minis with a 32-inch panel Samsung screen (offering Nanonation Comand Point software for booking excursions, watching on-demand entertainment, previewing menus and ordering room service).
108 / 111
There are 140 Inside Staterooms that range between 183 and 200 square feet and feature 32-inch LCD televisions and vanities. All categories have modular closets, higher beds for under-bed storage, roll-out pullmans for third and fourth berths, reading lights on each nightstand and safes large enough to accommodate laptops.
109 / 111
Located near elevators, there are 30 Wheelchair Accessible Staterooms in six categories (an Inside is shown here) featuring wider doors, no door sills, 5-foot turning radius, lowered closet rods, safes and vanity. When applicable, balconies are also accessible.
110 / 111
Access Stateroom bathrooms feature wider doors, ramped thresholds, 5-foot turning radius, grab bars, roll-in showers, fold-down shower bench, hand-held shower head, 17- to 19-inch-high toilets and lowered sink.
111 / 111
Celebrity Cruises utilizes Hydro-Minerale brand amenities that include shampoo, conditioner, moisturizer, bath gel, shower cap and emery board. Cotton balls and swabs are also provided.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com