DeKalb Market Hall debuted on June 16 in Brooklyn boasting New York City's first Katz's Delicatessen outpost.

Adam Schneberg

1. Katz's Delicatessen, New York: Iconic Katz's Delicatessen is arguably one of the best-known and best-tasting Jewish delis in all of the U.S. It opened its doors in 1888, originally serving many of the immigrant families who landed in New York on the Lower East Side. What you must try when dining at Katz's is either its corned beef or pastrami sandwiches or platters. The meat is cured using a slow-cook method without injecting chemicals, water or any other additives to speed up the process. While it may take up to 30 days to cure the meat, the final product is well worth it, making this deli a standout in the community.

Flickr/C. Young Photography

