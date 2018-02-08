Police in Greenville, South Carolina, are investigating a reported assault involving two men, ages 70 and 72, that started when one allegedly cut in front of the other in a free sample line at Costco.

The reported victim, 70, says he was struck by the suspect, 72. That happened after the suspect reportedly cut in front of the victim in a free cheese sample line at Costco on July 26, according to the victim's statement in a police report.

When the victim saw the older man in another line later, the victim says he offered to let the suspect step in front of him in line because "he knew (the suspect) would just cut the line anyway," the police report says.

“I will do it again!” the suspect said, according to the victim's statement.

The victim then called the suspect a "jerk," according to the victim's account in the police report.

The victim said the older man struck him on the right side of his head, knocking off his hat and glasses.

An employee told police she saw the encounter and heard a loud noise as one man was struck and his hat fell off.

There are inconsistencies between the victim's account and the suspect's account, according to Donald Porter, a spokesman for the Greenville Police Department.

The suspect admitted to the altercation, but said the victim was "in his face" and that the victim was balling his fist, according to the police report.

No marks were found on the victim's head consistent with being punched in the head, the report says.

Police are seeking footage of the incident and investigating further, Porter said in an emailed statement. No arrests have been made.

