First look: Inside Symphony of the Seas, world's biggest cruise ship At 228,081 gross register tons, Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas is the largest cruise ship ever built. 01 / 51 At 228,081 gross register tons, Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas is the largest cruise ship ever built. 01 / 51

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

Which cruise line has the hottest new ship at sea? Readers, we want to hear what you have to say!

In this, the tenth in our series of Cruise Ship Smackdowns, we're pitting Royal Caribbean's new Symphony of the Seas — the world's largest cruise vessel —against Norwegian Cruise Line's new Norwegian Bliss. Click through the photo tours of the two ships in the carousels above and below, then go the comment area to tell us: Which one would you book, and why?

Unveiled in March and April, respectively, Symphony and Bliss are representatives of two of the biggest classes of cruise ships in existence — Royal Caribbean's Oasis Class and Norwegian's Breakaway Plus Class. Each boasts all the trappings of a major mega-resort, from deck-top fun zones with massive water slides to multiple restaurants, bars and nightspots. Still, as you can see in the photo tours, each has its own distinct vibe.

RELATED: Fabulous photos of the world's 25 biggest cruise ships | Is an even bigger ship than Symphony on the way? | Symphony's swankiest suites

Currently sailing in the Mediterranean out of Barcelona, the 228,081-ton Symphony has many of the same features as the line's earlier Oasis Class vessels plus a first-of-its-kind, two-deck-high family suite with a slide between floors, a revamped Boardwalk amusement area, a new laser tag attraction and a new-for-Royal Caribbean seafood restaurant.

Scheduled to spend its summer sailing to Alaska out of Seattle, the 168,028-ton Bliss boasts one of the largest water parks at sea with two major water slides; a giant spa; elaborate production shows including Broadway's Jersey Boys; and a two-deck-high racing track — a first for a ship based in North America.

Peek inside Norwegian Cruise Line's giant new ship Norwegian Bliss At 168,028 tons, Norwegian Bliss is the biggest ship ever for Miami-based Norwegian Cruise Line. 01 / 68 At 168,028 tons, Norwegian Bliss is the biggest ship ever for Miami-based Norwegian Cruise Line. 01 / 68

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com