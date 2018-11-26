— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.
Cyber Monday is finally here: the biggest online shopping day besides Black Friday. Amazon dominates Cyber Monday, with a ton of great deals already, and Reviewed has been tracking deals all month to bring you only the very best.
For our full coverage of all the best Cyber Monday deals, head here. For all the best Amazon deals you can get right now, see below:
Our favorite Amazon Cyber Monday deals so far:
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen.)—$24 (Save $25.99): This is one of the best Black Friday deals of the year. It's brand new and more than half off. Insane.
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones—$299 at Amazon (Save $50): These excellent wireless over-ear headphones are famous for their noise canceling abilities, and this is the lowest they've been since August.
- Ecovacs Deebot N79S—$149.99 on Amazon (Save $50): This is one of our favorite smart robot vacuums. It has stronger suction than its predecessor, can be controlled through an app, and is Alexa compatible. You can get it for its second lowest price right now. The Target version of this vacuum (same but off by a letter) is available for the same price as well.
- Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor—$119.95 on Amazon (Save $30): The all-new Charge 3 is amazing, and it's never been on sale before now. The battery lasts over a week, it's waterproof, and the design is much sleeker than ever before. No wonder we named it the best fitness tracker of 2018. It's available at Target for the same price too.
- Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 Multicooker—$69.95 on Amazon (Save $30): The best-selling 6-quart Instant Pot model went up $10 from its lowest price, but we still thing it's a good buy.
- KitchenAid 5-Qt. Artisan Stand Mixer—$223.99 at Amazon (Save $55): Only a few colors are left at this price on our favorite mixer. It's the same price at Macy's too!
- LG 55-In. C8 OLED 4K TV—$1,696.99 on Amazon (Save $500): This is the best TV of the year. It usually goes for $2,200, but has been dropping little by little since September, and right now it's at its lowest price outside of the occasional Massdrop sale (and it's available with Prime shipping). The 65-inch is $400 off right now too, marking its lowest Amazon price.
- Vitamix 5200 64-oz Blender—$299 on Amazon (Save $136): This is the lowest price ever on the Vitamix 5200, which comes with a 7-year warranty.
- 1More Triple Driver In-Ear Headphones—$56.99 at Amazon (Save $43) These amazon headphones were our favorite earbuds under $100 when they were $99, and at this price they're one of the best deals we've seen this shopping season
- SanDisk 200GB MicroSDXC Memory Card—$29.99 at Amazon (Save $18.51) This MicroSDXC card is absurdly big for the money, and is perfect for adding storage to a laptop, Nintendo Switch, camera, or smartphones that take SD cards.
Smart home, Headphone, Laptop, and TVs deals:
- AmazonBasics Vault Case for Nintendo Switch—$17.74 at Amazon (Save $2.25): Temporarily out of stock, but should be back soon.
- Anker Powerline+ USB-C 3-Ft Charging Cable—$9.59 on Amazon (Save $2.40) with the code "CABLE846": We love the durable braided cord, as well as the ability to fast-charge. This discount is available until 11/30.
- Anker Powerline+ USB-C 6-Ft Charging Cable—$11.19 on Amazon (Save $2.80) with the code "CABLE843": This cable has the same features as the one above, but it's twice as long for $2 more. This discount is available until 11/30.
- Anker Powerline II Lightning Cable (6ft)—$10.19 on Amazon (Save $2.80): Anker's charging cables are among the more durable options, and we love the price for this 6-foot Lightning cable. It's only available for the white option though. You can also get the 10-foot version for $10.49 and save $4.50 with the code "AKCBL567."
- Anker Soundcore Mini Portable Bluetooth Speaker 2-Pack—$49.59 on Amazon with the code "ANKSPK20" (Save $20.40): People go bonkers for these tiny handheld Bluetooth speakers, and now you can save $10 per speaker with this awesome 2-pack deal. Just don't forget to use the code "ANKSPK20" at checkout.
- Audio-Technica ATH-MSR7BK Over-Ear Headphones—$179.00 on Amazon (Save $70): Our top-rated headphones! They’re on the lowest price of the year.
- Audio-Technica ATG-M40x Over-Ear Headphones—$79 at Amazon (Save $20): These headphones are well-regarded for their high-quality sound and affordable price, but this deal drops them as low as they've been in awhile.
- Beats by Dr. Dre BeatsX Wireless Earbuds—$99.99 at Best Buy (Save $20): If the kid wants Beats headphones, but $200+ is outside your budget, these little earbuds are the perfect compromise.
- Bose SoundSport Wireless In-Ear Headphones—$99 at Amazon (Save $50): This is the lowest price we've seen recently on these wireless earbuds from Bose, which are almost always $150.
- Doxie Go SE Portable Scanner with WiFi—$149 on Amazon (Save $80): This is the lowest price we've ever seen on this portable scanner, which lets you connect to your devices wirelessly over WiFi. The non-WiFi version is also on sale for $20 cheaper.
- Doxie Q Portable Scanner—$189 on Amazon (Save $66): This is the lowest price we've ever seen on this portable scanner, which auto-feeds your documents so you don't have to wait and watch while you scan.
- Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet—$69.99 (Save $30): This is the best tablet for kids. It comes with a 2-year warranty, a year of FreeTime Unlimited, parental controls, and a great value.
- Fire 7 Tablet with Alexa—$29.99 (Save $20)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet—$89.99 (Save $40): This is just as great as the Fire 7. It's got a slightly bigger screen with a better picture quality, but comes will all the same extra features and add-ons, all for only $20 more.
- Fire HD 8 Tablet with Hands-Free Alexa—$49.99 (Save $30)
- Fire HD 8 Tablet and Show Mode Dock Bundle—$79.99 (Save $39.99)
- Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet—$149.99 (Save $50): This may cost more than twice as much as the Fire 7, but the screen is 3 inches larger and it's got better picture quality.
- Fire HD 10 Tablet and Show Mode Dock Bundle—$144.99 (Save $59.99)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa Hands-Free—$99.99 (Save $50 off): If you want a nice, but affordable tablet, the Fire HD 10 might be your best bet, especially at this price.
- Fire TV Cube—$59.99 (Save $60): Amazon's first hands-free streaming media player with Alexa is on sale for the first time ever.
- Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice Remote—$34.99 (Save $15): The upgraded version of the Fire TV Stick on sale for the first time ever.
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote—$24.99 (Save $15): This is one of our favorite media streaming devices and it's back down to its lowest price.
- Honor View10 GSM 128GB Unlocked Smartphone—$349.99 on Amazon (Save $80): This typically $430 phone is highly rated, and it's the lowest price we've seen. It even have facial-recognition unlock like the iPhone X series.
- HP Sprocket Portable Photo Printer—$89.95 on Amazon (Save $30): This is one of our favorite portable photo printers down to its lowest price.
- Kindle Paperwhite (7th gen.)—$79.99 on Amazon (Save $40): This is not the new, waterproof Kindle, which is not on sale right now. But unless you planned to read only in the shower and at the pool, the older model was our favorite Kindle e-reader before the new one came out. And we love that it's only $80, the lowest price ever.
- Panasonic Lumix Digital Camera—$497 on Amazon (Save $101): This is one of our favorite digital cameras, and right now you can get it for the lowest price we've ever seen. It shoots 4K video and takes 20.1MP photos for super high definition whether you're snapping pics at your kids' football games or recording their holiday spectacular.
- Playstation 4 Slim 1TB Console with God of War, GT Sport, and Uncharted 4—$405 at Amazon (Save $24.99)
- PlayStation Plus 12-Month Membership (Digital Code)—$39.99 on Amazon (Save $20): This is an incredible deal for a full year of PlayStation Plus, which enables online multiplayer on PS4 and offers free games every month.
- Portal from Facebook—$149 on Amazon (Save $50): If you love the idea of Facebook's Portal, which automatically tracks you during video calls with loved ones as you walk around your room, this deal makes it a great time to try one out. The larger Portal Plus, which rotates and has better speakers, is also on sale for $299 ($150 off).
- SanDisk Ultra 64GB Micro SDXC Card with Adapter—$11.99 on Amazon (Save $6.50): In September, these SD cards (made by our favorite SD card maker) were selling for nearly $20. They've been falling in price for a few cents pretty consistently, and right now you can get them for nearly their lowest price yet. They're perfect for cameras, phones, and tablets with removable storage, and Nintendo Switch consoles.
- Sonos One Smart Speaker with Alexa—$174 on Amazon (Save $25): We haven't seen a deal this good on one of the best-sounding smart speakers since last Black Friday!
- Sonos Sub Wireless Subwoofer—$599 on Amazon (Save $100): This is the best sale we've seen on this subwoofer since July 2017.
- Turtle Beach Stealth Gaming Headset—$84.95 at Amazon (Save $15)
- Anker Nebula Mars Lite—$239.99 on Amazon with the code "BFNEBULA" (Save $60): Anker's tiny portable projectors seem like a novelty, but they're actually amazing. You can literally watch TV anywhere. This one has a lower-quality picture than its bigger brother, but it costs more than half as much with this Black Friday coupon.
- LG 55-In. E8 OLED Smart 4K TV—$2,296.99 on Amazon (Save $200): Typically this high-quality TV is much more expensive than our winner the C8. It usually costs $3,000 and has been selling for around $2,500 for the last few months, but right now it's the lowest price we've seen. The 65-inch model is also $300 off right now and its lowest price on Amazon.
- Logitech Harmony Elite Remote Control and Hub—$249.99 on Amazon (Save $100): Keep all your devices in one place with a universal remote. This one works with Alexa, has a customizable touchscreen, and can control up to 15 electronics, including Philips Hue smart lights.
- Roku Ultra 4K TV Streaming Device—$79.95 on Amazon (Save $10.04): This was originally on sale for $50, and we think it may drop again by Cyber Monday, so add it to your cart and wait. It's worth it for the best streaming device.
- Samsung NU8000 55-In. 8-Series Smart 4K TV—$747.99 on Amazon (Save $150): We were impressed by this TV in our tests, but have heard that these TVs may not be compatible with gaming consoles, so it's not ideal if you play games (or your giftee does). You can also get a 65-inch model on sale for $997.99 with $300 in savings.
- Sonos Beam Smart TV Sound Bar with Alexa—$349 on Amazon (Save $50): This is the first time the Beam has ever gone on sale for more than a couple bucks.
- Sonos Connect:AmpWireless Home Audio Amplifier—$399 on Amazon (Save $100): If you love the rich sound quality of Sonos speakers, this amp is the perfect way to make it even more enjoyable, especially at 20% off.
- Sony XBR65X850F 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2018)—$998 on Amazon (Save $400): This is the lowest price ever on Sony’s gorgeous 4K TV.
- TCL 28-In. Roku Smart 4K TV—$119 at Amazon (Save $40): We love the affordability and functionality of this TV. This smaller size is great for a kid's bedroom, a dorm, the kitchen, or anywhere, really!
- TCL 55R617 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV—$629.99 on Amazon (Save $170)
- Acer Aspire E 15 (8th Gen Intel Core + 6GB RAM)—$324.99 at Amazon
- Google Pixelbook (16GB RAM + touchscreen)—$1,340.90 at Amazon (Save $308.10)
- HP Pavilion 15-inch Gaming Laptop—$949 on Amazon (Save $150)
- Logitech MX Anywhere 25 Wireless Mouse—$47.99 on Amazon (Save $21): This is the best wireless mouse we've tested, and it's down to nearly its lowest sale price.
- Microsoft Surface Go (New) 4GB RAM + Intel Premium Gold—$449 at Amazon (Save $50)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 6 (Intel Core i5 + 8GB RAM)—$799 at Amazon (Save $259)
- Norton Security Premium—$34.99 on Amazon (Save $29): This typically $50 security software can be used on up to 10 devices, and it's at its lowest price right now.
- 23andMe DNA Testing Kit—$59 on Amazon (Save $40): This popular DNA kit is back down to its lowest price.
- 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test—$129 on Amazon (Save $70): If you want more than your family history, this DNA kit will also tell you about your genetic code and how it might affect your health.
- Amazon Basics Assorted Items—Save up to 25%: If you've ever shopped on Amazon, you've no doubt seen listing for AmazonBasics versions of name-brand stuff. In our experience, the quality is always pretty decent, and the prices are definitely pretty great for the quality and compared to brand-name alternatives. They've got everything from kitchen gadgets and tech accessories to clothing and bedding.
- eufy Smart Scale with Bluetooth 4.0—$29.99 on Amazon (Save $10): Other smart scales run well over $100, but this one's only $30, and it's got plenty of positive reviews.
- Fitbit Versa—$149 on Amazon (Save $50): This is the first time we've ever seen this fitness tracker on sale! It's available at Target for the same price with more band options, too.
- Masterlock Mini Combination Lock Safe—$7.87 on Amazon (Save $2): This little mini safe is the perfect place to stash your keys while you're at the gym, or to tuck away your valuables while you're traveling. This is the lowest price ever.
- Mynt Shiatsu Foot Massager—$159.99 on Amazon with the code "USM26111" (Save $40)
- Mynt Shiatsu Massage Pillow with Heat—$32.99 on Amazon with the code "USM23511" (Save $7)
- Mynt Shiatsu Massager—$42.99 on Amazon with the code "USM22511" (Save $7)
- Nikon Cool Shot 20 Golf Rangefinder (US Version)—$146.95 on Amazon (Save $50)
- Oral-B Pro 3000 Electric Toothbrush—$59.95 on Amazon (Save $29.99)
- Oral-B Pro 8000 Series Electric Toothbrush—$139.94 on Amazon (Save $40): This typically $180 smart toothbrush is also on sale at Target and Walmart for the same price, which is the lowest ever.
- Arlo Pro Security System with Siren and 5 Wireless Cameras—$549.24 on Amazon (Save $270.75): This security kit includes some of our favorite smart cameras, and it's at the lowest price we've ever seen.
- Arlo Wireless Indoor/Outdoor Smart Security Camera 3-Pack—$228.65 on Amazon (Save $71): This is one of our favorite smart camera options, and it's back down to within a few cents of the lowest price.
- Blink XT Indoor 1-Camera System—$66.99 on Amazon (Save $33): We love the compact, discreet design of these indoor smart cameras, and you can get as few or as many as you need and still save.
- Blink XT Indoor 2-Camera System—$113.99 on Amazon (Save $56)
- Blink XT Indoor 3-Camera System—$153.99 on Amazon (Save $76)
- Blink XT Indoor 5-Camera System—$233.99 on Amazon (Save $166)
- Circle by Disney—$49.99 on Amazon (Save $49): This is the best price by nearly $20 for this wireless parental control device. You can set device-specific time limits and monitor what your kids are doing online.
- Echo Dot (2nd gen.)—$19.99 on Amazon (Save $20)
- Echo Dot (2nd-gen.) and Amazon Smart Plug—$24.99 at Amazon (Save $39.99)
- Echo (2nd gen.)—$69 on Amazon (Save $30.99)
- Echo Plus (2nd-gen.)—$109.99 on Amazon (Save $40)
- Echo Show (2nd-gen.)—$179.99 on Amazon (Save $50)
- Echo Show (2nd-gen.) 2-Pack—$339.98 on Amazon (Save $120)
- Echo Spot—$89.99 on Amazon (Save $40)
- Echo Spot 2-Pack—$159.98 on Amazon (Save $100)
- Insteon Smart Dimmer Wall Switch—$36.48 on Amazon (Save $13.51)
- Logitech Harmony Hub—$49.99 on Amazon (Save $50): This magical device, on sale for its lowest price, allows you to sync up to eight devices, including TVs, streaming boxes, Hue smart lights, and more. And you can control everything all from an app on your phone. We've never seen a better price, either.
- Logitech Harmony Elite Remote Control and Hub—$249.99 on Amazon (Save $100): Not only does this remote allow you to sync your home entertainment center into one place with an easy to use touchscreen, but it also works with Alexa and has a smartphone app (which is great when the remote battery dies). It even lets you control smart home devices from the same place.
- Lutron Caseta Wireless Smart Lighting Dimmer Switch Starter Kit—$78.82 on Amazon (Save $21.13): This is the best smart in-wall dimmer switch we've ever tested. It's the only switch that doesn't require a neutral power line and right now, you can get it for its lowest price.
- Nest Gen 3 Smart Thermostat—$179 on Amazon (Save $14): You can get the same deal at eBay for the same price, too.
- Philips Hue White A19 4-Pack—$39.99 on Amazon (Save $10)
- Philips Hue White A19 2-Pack Smart Bulbs—$28.44 on Amazon (Save $2): If you have Hue lights, you can add to your growing collection and make another room smarter with this 2-pack at a great low price.
- Philips Hue White A19 Start Kit with 4 bulbs and hub—$79.94 on Amazon (Save $20)
- Philips Hue White & Color Smart Lighting Starter Kit (2-Pack)—$79.99 on Amazon (Save $70)
- Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Lightstrip—$59.94 on Amazon (Save $30)
- Philips Hue White and Color A19 Bulb—$39.89 on Amazon (Save $10)
- Philips Hue White and Color BR30 Smart Flood Light—$39.99 on Amazon (Save $10)
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 + Echo Dot—$139.99 on Amazon (Save $110): This is the best smart video doorbell we've tested, and you get an all-new Echo Dot for free.
- TP-Link Smart WiFi Plug—$16.99 on Amazon (Save $3): One of our favorite smart plugs is under $20, which is always a great buy.
- TP-Link Smart Switch—$21.99 on Amazon (Save $13): This is the lowest price we've ever seen on this smart switch.
- Wemo WiFi-Enabled Light Switch—$39.95 on Amazon (Save $10): Stop getting up to turn the lights off with a smart switch that works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and your smartphone.
- Yale Assure Lock Touchscreen Keypad with Z-Wave—$152.58 on Amazon (Save $46.42)
Parenting, Toys, and Game Deals:
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 2-Pack—$149.98 (Save $110)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition 2-Pack—$249.98 (Save $150)
- Anki Cozmo Smart Educational Toy Robot—$139.97 on Amazon (Save $40)
- Assorted Video Games—Up to 50% off on Amazon: From the new Tomb Raider to Final Fantasy to Life is Strange, find great savings on a few great games.
- Barbie DreamHouse—$179 at Amazon (Save $20.99)
- KidKraft Majestic Mansion Dollhouse—$122.39 at Amazon (Save $80.94)
- Leonardo da Vinci Catapult Kit—$20.75 at Amazon (Save $7.20)
- Mongoose Bikes—Save up to 20% on Amazon: You can save $25-$120 on new bikes for the kids.
- NBA 2K19 (PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox)—$27 on Amazon (Save $33): Anyone on your list who loves sports and video games will have a blast with this game, which features real NBA players and is at its lowest price ever.
- Owlboy Standard Edition for Nintendo Switch—$23.82 on Amazon (Save $6.12): this is one of our favorite Switch games for kids.
- Owlet Smart Sock 2 Baby Heart Rate and Oxygen Monitor—$215.97 on Amazon (Save $84): These smart socks allow parents to keep a watchful eye on their child's vitals while they sleep, so parents can rest too.
- PicassoTiles 100-Piece Set—$54.99 at Amazon (Save $45)
- R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid by Sphero—$39.99 on Amazon (Save $20): This is the lowest price we've ever seen to get your own working R2-D2. This IS the droid you're looking for. It typically costs $60, not $100, but this is still an amazing discount.
- Sphero Mini White App-Controlled Robot—$41.25 on Amazon (Save $8.74): This adorable and fun robot toy is on sale for the lowest price we've ever seen in the color white. It's loaded with a few fun games and is great for kids with an interest in coding and is best suited for ages 8 and up.
Home, Outdoor, Tools, and Cooking Deals:
- All-Clad 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set—$639.96 on Amazon (Save $160): This is our favorite stainless cookware set, and it's the lowest price we've seen on Amazon.
- Breville Smart Oven Pro—$215.96 on Amazon (Save $64.03): This is the best toaster oven we've ever tested because it's basically a smaller version of your actual oven. It roasts, bakes, and still makes crispy toast. Right now, it's back down to its second lowest price of the year.
- Chef'sChoice 15 Trizor XV EdgeSelect—$125.23 on Amazon (Save $22): This is the best knife sharpener we've ever tested and right now it's back down to its lowest price. With three stages of smoothing and sharpening, you'll give a new life to your favorite kitchen knives.
- ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide Cooker—$143 on Amazon (Save $36): This is our favorite WiFi-enabled immersion circulator (and my personal favorite of all time).
- Cuisinart 4-in-1 Stuffed Burger Press—$10.39 on Amazon (Save $2.60): It's time to up your burger game, because this is the lowest price we've ever seen for this stuffed burger maker.
- Cuisinart 9-Cup Food Processor—$131.52 on Amazon (Save $18): This is the lowest price you can find on the smaller version of our favorite food processor.
- Cuisinart Gourmet Two Burner Gas Griddle—$129.55 on Amazon (Save $8): This is the lowest price we've seen on this gas griddle. Imagine pancakes AND burgers at your next tailgate!
- Cuisinart Power Advantage Plus Hand Mixer—$60.29 on Amazon (Save $7.70): This is our favorite hand mixer and right now it's down to its lowest price. Just don't forget to click the on-page coupon for that extra $1.42.
- Cuisinart Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set—$169.99 on Amazon (Save $36): Our favorite stainless steel cookware set is down to nearly its lowest price ever.
- Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Portable Gas Grill in Red—$77.22 on Amazon (Save $19.31): This is the best price we've seen on this super portable little grill.
- Dash Rapid Egg Cooker—$14.99 on Amazon (Save $4): This usually $19 gadget seems silly, but is actually amazing if you like hard or soft-boiled eggs. The Dash makes cooking eggs perfectly a breeze, and we love this sale price.
- DeLonghi Nespresso Essenza Mini—$89.99 on Amazon (Save $30): This is our favorite affordable single-serve expresso maker. It's no longer at the absolute lowest price, but it's still a great deal.
- Instant Pot Glass Lid—$10.37 at Amazon (Save $4.58): If you own (or are gifting) an Instant Pot, this is a fantastic accessory to go along with it. While simmering soups you can use this traditional glass lid instead of the bulky pressure-seal one.
- J.A. Henckels International Statement Knife Block Set—$79.99 at Amazon (Save $33): We've never seen a price so low on the smaller version of the best knife set of 2018 (which has 3 extra knives and costs $280).
- Kenmore Elite Ovation Stand Mixer—$250 on Amazon (Save $49.99): Kenmore's flagship stand mixer is down to its lowest price. Although it's not as good as the KitchenAid model, it's still a great and slightly more affordable option for all your baking needs.
- KitchenAid 4.5 Quart Classic Stand Mixer—$189.99 at Amazon (Save $60): It's the same price at Target and Macy's too!
- Le Creuset 5-1/2-Quart Dutch Oven, Soleil—$271.95 on Amazon (Save $68.00): This stylish classic (and one of our favorite Dutch ovens) is at the lowest price we've seen all year, but it's only available for this price in sunny yellow. (Other colors are on sale too, but not as big of discounts.)
- Lodge 3.5-In. Mini Cast Iron Skillet—$4.69 on Amazon (Save $1.56): You know all those adorable skillet desserts you see on Pinterest and Instagram and at trendy restaurants? Bet you didn't realize these little guys were so affordable at their typical $6.25. It's even better when they're under $5.
- NutriBullet NBR-120112-Piece High-Speed Blender—$49.88 on Amazon (Save $10): This is the lowest price ever.
- Opal Nugget Ice Maker—$435.01 on Amazon (Save $113.99): This wildly expensive ice machine makes little nugget ice cubes that are perfect for cocktails and drinks. Right now, it's down to its lowest price on Amazon.
- Oster Versa Performance Blender, 1400-watt—$105.01 on Amazon (Save $76.38)
- OXO On Barista Brain 9 Cup Coffee Maker—$159.96 on Amazon (Save $40.03)
- Rösle Wire Handle Coarse Grater—$28.95 on Amazon (Save $7.05): This is one of the best graters we've ever tested and right now it's at its lowest price.
- Rubbermaid Oven Thermometer—$5.30 on Amazon (Save $1.71): This is the lowest price we've ever seen for one of the best oven thermometers we've ever tested.
- Stanley Adventure Cooler—$41.93 on Amazon (Save $21.07): This is the best temperature controlled cooler we've ever tested. It's at the lowest price we've ever seen so you might as well pack it with some extra beverages for your Thanksgiving road trip.
- Staub 4-Quart Round Cocotte—$99.99 on Massdrop (Save $185): Get the best Dutch oven we've ever tested in cherry, matte black, or turquoise for its lowest price. Also available in cherry and matte black on Amazon.
- Black+Decker Pivot 20V—$59.69 on Amazon (Save $5.20): This is a nice discount on our favorite affordable handheld vacuum, which is perfect for quick cleaning touchups during the holidays.
- Ecovacs Deebot OZMO 930 Smart Robot Vacuum—$399.99 on Amazon (Save $200): This is the best price we've seen in this higher-end smart robot vacuum. Ecovacs' lower-end models always performs well in our tests, so we're confident this one will wow you. It's the same price at Target too.
- iRobot Roomba 675 Smart Robot Vacuum—$199.99 on Amazon (Save $100): This affordable smart robot vacuum usually costs $300. This is the best price we've ever seen for this Alexa-enabled Roomba.
- iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum with WiFi and Alexa—$249 (Save $125.99): This is one of the most popular Roombas out there, especially for pet owners, and this discount is amazing.
- Kenmore 22352 Top Load Washer—$499.99 on Amazon (Save $145)
- Shark Ion R85 WiFi-Enabled Smart Robot Vacuum—$229.99 on Amazon (Save $170): We're big fans of this vacuum, especially at 50% off, the first and craziest price drop ever.
- DeWalt 12-Volt Max 3/8-Inch Drill Driver Kit—$89 on Amazon (Save $60)
- Ibera Wall Mounted Bike Rack—$22.99 on Amazon (Save $7): When we tested all the best bike racks, this minimal option was among our favorites. It has a lighter weight capacity than others, and is really best suited for only strong, sturdy walls, but it's easy to install and looks great.
- Leatherman Wave Plus—$79.95 on Amazon (Save $20): This is the upgrade version of our favorite multitool.
- Makita XCU02PT 18V LTX Lithium-Ion Cordless Chainsaw Kit—$255.20 on Amazon (Save $69): This is the lowest price ever, an impressive discount for a chainsaw that's never gone on sale before. And you get a second battery too.
- Milwaukee Electric Tools 2732-21HD Circular Saw Kit—$315 on Amazon (Save $65): This is one of our favorite circular saws. It usually sells for around $380, but right now it's at the lowest price we've ever seen.
