Cyber Monday deals aren't quite the bargain they used to be in some states.

Shoppers in many states are paying taxes on their Cyber Monday purchases starting this year because of a recent Supreme Court ruling.

In a 5-4 decision in June, the court allowed states to require online retailers to collect sales taxes even in states where they don't have physical stores. The decision helps boost state revenue at the expense of consumers.

"The internet's prevalence and power have changed the dynamics of the national economy," Justice Anthony Kennedy wrote in the majority opinion. "This expansion has also increased the revenue shortfall faced by states seeking to collect their sales and use taxes."

The ruling overturned the court's 1992 decision that retailers could not be forced to collect sales taxes in states where they did not have a physical presence. Thus, merchants such as Walmart and Apple had to levy a sales tax for online sales only in states where they had brick-and-mortar stores. And e-commerce retailers – such as home goods seller Wayfair or electronic seller Newegg – did not have to collect any sales taxes.

Digital shopping is growing faster than brick-and-mortar shopping.

Getty Images

Many online shoppers already have been hit by the new sales taxes. Currently, 24 states are requiring online retailers to collect a sales tax, with some states adopting the policy as early as July 1, according to the Tax Foundation. However, Cyber Monday is set to be the biggest online shopping day ever, attracting many Americans who make few or no purchases the rest of the year.

More: Airlines roll out Black Friday, Cyber Monday sales

More: The most amazing Cyber Monday 2018 deals: Amazon, Target, Nordstrom, and more

More: Items you may want to avoid buying on Cyber Monday

The taxes will become more prevalent in 2019. Another eight states will require them by the start of next year, according to Sovos, a tax compliance software provider. Sixteen states have not yet changed their online sales tax laws following the Court's ruling, including California and Montana. And two states – Tennessee and Wyoming – are facing legal challenges to their sales tax plans.

This Cyber Monday, Americans are projected to spend $7.8 billion, up 18.3% from Cyber Monday last year, according to Adobe Analytics.

Follow USA TODAY intern Ben Tobin on Twitter: @TobinBen

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com