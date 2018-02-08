Cruise ship tours: Holland America's Koningsdam

Holland America has a new ship on order for 2018 to be called Nieuw Statendam. Carrying 2,650 passengers at double occupancy, it'll be a sister to the one-year-old Koningsdam (shown here).

Holland America Line

Holland America is out with a new offer that brings free perks with new bookings.

The Seattle-based cruise operator says customers who book select sailings can get a Signature Beverage Package included in the fare as well as a dinner at the signature steakhouse found on Holland America ships, Pinnacle Grill.

The Explore4 promotion, as it's being called, also brings reduced fares for a third or fourth passenger sharing a room with two adults. The deposit required to hold a cabin also has been reduced.

In addition, customers who book a suite will get a $200 per cabin on-board spending credit.

The promotion is valid with hundreds of voyages scheduled to take place later this year and in 2019 and early 2020. Bookings must be made by Nov. 19.

Holland America's Signature Beverage Package includes wine, beer, spirits, cocktails, sodas and coffee. It normally costs $44.95 per person, per day if booked in advance.

