Sen. Claire McCaskill, the Democratic Missouri incumbent who is locked in a close race for her seat, said Monday that she doesn't "really care" if her party gains a majority in the Senate.

"Honestly, I don't really care what happens nationwide. That's not how I look at elections. I care about what happens in this state," McCaskill told reporters. "I care about whether or not the people of this state have a representative that is willing to work in the middle. You know, whether the Democrats control or the Republicans control, it takes 60 votes. So, it doesn't change that much."

She said that she has been in the Senate under majorities for both parties, and in all cases, "there's usually 15-20 of us in the middle trying to hammer things out, to actually accomplish things."

McCaskill, 65, said her Republican opponent, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, "won't be in the middle."

Hawley, 38, has had a narrow lead over McCaskill in the RealClearPolitics polling average since mid-August. Currently, he has a lead of less than one percentage point, a virtual tie, according to the site.

The Democratic incumbent has worked to distance herself from her party in her quest for a third term in a state that Donald Trump handily won by nearly 20 points in 2016. In a radio ad, she insisted "she's not one of those crazy Democrats."

Missouri Senate midterm: Claire McCaskill wants you to know she's 'not one of those crazy Democrats'

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com