Mickey Mouse will still be able to share a soda with Minnie, but they won't be sipping from plastic straws.

Walt Disney is joining the fight against them.

The entertainment and theme park giant will eliminate single-use plastic straws and stirrers at all of its theme parks, resorts and properties around the world by mid-2019, it announced Thursday.

The one exception is Tokyo Disney, which is owned and operated by The Oriental Land Co.

Disney joins a growing list of companies that are getting rid of straws amid pressure from groups who say they clog waterways and are a prime example of unnecessary plastic waste:

• Starbucks: This month, the coffee chain said it plans to eschew plastic straws in its more than 28,000 stores around the world by 2020.

• McDonald's: The nation's largest fast-food provider said it will test plastic straw alternatives in the U.S. later this year. Activist group SumOfUs estimates that every day, McDonald’s alone dispenses millions of plastic straws that customers quickly throw away.

• Royal Caribbean: The cruise ship giant plans to do away with plastic straws by the end of this year, joining other cruise companies such as Hurtigruten and Peregrine Adventures. Alaska Airlines is ditching plastic drink stirrers.

• SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment: The operator of 12 theme parks, including SeaWorld and Busch Gardens, said in June that it removed all plastic straws from its parks.

• Bon Appétit Management: The major food service company no longer will carry plastic straws at its more than 1,000 locations in 33 states by September 2019.

In total, Disney said in a blog post that its move will reduce by more than 175 million straws and 13 million stirrers annually to help the environment.

“Eliminating plastic straws and other plastic items are meaningful steps in our long-standing commitment to environmental stewardship,” Bob Chapek, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products, said in a statement. “These new global efforts help reduce our environmental footprint, and advance our long-term sustainability goals.”

Disney also said it will reduce the use of single-use plastic shopping bags on its properties, instead offering to sell guests reusable bags.

