WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump mocked news stories Thursday about imminent staff shake-ups, even as advisers tell reporters that post-election changes are on the way.

"Anytime I even think about making changes, the FAKE NEWS MEDIA goes crazy, always seeking to make us look as bad as possible! Very dishonest!," Trump tweeted.

Trump was not specific about possible changes, but aides said he is considering removing homeland security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and that White House Chief of Staff John Kelly might also go.

Trump also disputed stories about disarray within the administration, saying "the White House is running very smoothly and the results for our Nation are obviously very good. We are the envy of the world."

